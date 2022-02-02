Rainbow Six Siege map guide: Oregon

Oregon is a Rainbow Six Siege map located in Redmond, Oregon. The original version of the map was included in the initial release of the game alongside Bank, Chalet, Clubhouse, Consulate, Hereford Base, House, Kafe Dostoyevsky, Kanal, and Presidential Plane.

Following the Pro League Season 9 Finals, Oregon was removed from the Pro League map pool. However, after its rework launched in February 2020, the map was reintroduced to it.

Oregon — map structure

Oregon is a very big map, which includes a basement, two floors, and a roof. It also includes two towers, known as small and big tower, with the latter including ladder stairs that lead to the highest position on the map.

Considering the proportions and the dark shades of this map, there is plenty of potential defenders to roam and hide in corners. Oregon also includes many soft walls which can be easily destroyed to completely change the structures of the sites, and create new angles from where to hold positions. Hard breachers are priceless pieces in any attacking scheme.

Images: Ubisoft

Oregon sites

The sites that can be found in Oregon are the following ones:

Bomb

Kids Dorms/Dorms Main Hall

Kitchen/Dining Hall

Meeting/Kitchen

Laundry Room/Supply Room

Hostage

Dorms Main Hall

Kitchen

Meeting Hall

Supply Room

Secure Area

Dorms Main Hall

Dining Hall

Meeting

Laundry Room

Historical Rainbow Six Siege matches played on Oregon

Oregon is one of the most used maps in professional competitions, so many special moments have taken place on this map.

Pro League Season 9 Finals — Team Empire 2-1 Evil Geniuses

The American organization was on the verge of winning its first international competition, but Oregon would change it all. Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski's unfortunate play in white stairs went down in the history books, as his death was the beginning of the end for his team.

Six Invitational 2018 — PENTA Sports 3-2 Evil Geniuses

Following a Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen clutch with Mira on the tenth round, Evil Geniuses would win the second map of the series after a well-executed defense on the very last round. The Europeans were between a rock and a hard place, but the unthinkable was about to happen.

Pro League Season 8 Finals — Fnatic 2-0 Evil Geniuses

Possibly one of the wildest games in Siege's history. The Australian team had to compete with their coach Jayden "Dizzle" Saunders due to Etienne "Mag" Rousseau requiring emergency surgery. Evil Geniuses were the favorites to win the series, but Fnatic would go absolutely crazy.

Matthew "Acez" McHenry produced one of the best plays on this map in the very last round of the series, as he jumped out from the small tower window to demolish three of EG's members.

Big Oregon plays in R6

Oregon has seen many special plays, both in the original and the reworked version. Let's have a look at some of them.

Lucas "soulz1" Schinke vs DWG KIA

The South Korean roster was on the verge of becoming the first Asian team to reach an international Siege Grand Final. However, soulz1 had another plan in his mind. On the following day, FaZe Clan would win eventually win the Sweden Major Grand Final.

Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen vs Team Fontt

Many of Pengu's most remembered plays took place in Oregon, and this might be the best one of them. The Laundry stairs clutch against Team Fontt saw PENTA Sports progressing to the Grand Final of the tournament.