When Rainbow Six Extraction was released, it seemed like a completely different game than Rainbow Six Siege. While Siege was teams of five fighting terrorists, Extraction has teams of three fighting AI aliens.

The differences had some Rainbow Six Siege fans wondering if the series was just going in a completely different direction, leaving Siege sort of forgotten as the series continues forward.

Is Rainbow Six Siege coming to an end? Is the game dying? These are questions you'll often hear from the gaming community (about basically every game). But fans of Siege can be reassured for the time being that Siege isn't going anywhere.

Is Rainbow Six Siege ending?

The short and sweet answer is no!

Year 7 is speculated to drop around the end of March 2022. And according to developers a few years back, the goal is to have at least 10 years in Rainbow Six Siege. So if we follow Ubisoft's Siege schedule, that means there are at least four more years of planned content.

And that's if Ubisoft decides to actually end at 10 years and not add any more updates or seasons after that, which seems unlikely for the time being.

The only way Rainbow Six Siege would end is if Ubisoft released another Rainbow Six title that's more similar to Siege. Extraction is an entirely different game than Siege, meaning both games can continue simultaneously without issue. But once a Siege-like competitive title is announced, that will most likely become the new focus for Rainbow Six developers.

Will there be another Rainbow Six Siege?

As far as anyone knows, there are no current predecessors being planned for Rainbow Six Siege.

Rainbow Six Extraction was just released in January and will most likely be a big focus for Ubisoft at the moment. Extraction along with updating Siege consistently will keep the team busy.

That doesn't mean there will never be another Siege or Siege-like Rainbow Six title, of course. But there has been no official information on this.

Is Rainbow Six Siege dying?

Rainbow Six Siege players love to speculate if the game is dying. Why? I don't know.

While the playerbase has declined since Siege was first released in 2015, the game is far from dead. In 2021, Siege reached 70 million registered players. Of course, this doesn't mean every single player who registered since 2015 is still playing.

At this point, there are 15 million active players.

Rainbow Six Siege still has an active and passionate playerbase full of competitive and casual gamers alike. This is thanks to the game's intense gameplay and the ever-popular esports scene.