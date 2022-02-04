How many years will R6 have?

Unlike other games where this could mean fans are wondering how many years a game has until it's dead, this question actually pertains to the way Rainbow Six Siege does seasons.

Rainbow Six Siege is currently in Year 6 Season 4. And in a few months, you can expect Year 7 to begin. So how does all of this work? What does it mean?

How do Rainbow Six Siege seasons work?

Some games have chapters, some have episodes... Well, Rainbow Six Siege has years. Rainbow Six Siege updates are organized by year.

Each year basically matches up with our own calendar years in a sense. And each year includes four seasons, sort of like our own years (spring, summer, fall, winter).

There have been 24 seasons over Rainbow Six Siege's six years. The inaugural season came out in February 2016, known as Operation Black Ice. Each season has a name and often contains a new operator and a new map.

Year 1

1.1 Operation Black Ice

1.2 Operation Dust Line

1.3 Operation Skull Rain

1.4 Operation Red Crow

Year 2

2.1 Operation Velvet Shell

2.2 Operation Health

2.3 Operation Blood Orchid

2.4 Operation White Noise

Year 3

3.1 Operation Chimera

3.2 Operation Para Bellum

3.3 Operation Grim Sky

3.4 Operation Wind Bastion

Year 4

4.1 Operation Burnt Horizon

4.2 Operation Phantom Sight

4.3 Operation Ember Rise

4.4 Operation Shifting Tides

Year 5

5.1 Operation Void Edge

5.2 Operation Steel Wave

5.3 Operation Shadow Legacy

5.4 Operation Neon Dawn

Year 6

6.1 Crimson Heist

6.2 North Star

6.3 Crystal Guard

6.4 High Calibre

What is the next Rainbow Six Siege season?

Year 7 Season 1 is speculated to be called Demon Veil. And going by previous patterns, the update should be coming around March 2022.

How many years will Rainbow Six Siege have?

It's currently unclear how many exact years there will be until Rainbow Six Siege servers die. This would really depend on how popular the game remains with both casual players and esports alike.

But Ubisoft has stated in the past that they are looking to keep updating Rainbow Six Siege for quite some time. Back in 2018, Brand Director Alexandre Remy said that the goal is to increase the roster to 100 operators.

At the time of that interview, developers stated that they planned to "be here for the next 10 years." It's now 2022, meaning that's at least four more years of planned Rainbow Six Siege content.

For the time being, this means there is most likely 10 or 11 in-game years total (at the last).