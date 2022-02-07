“We are very passionate, we don’t take anything for granted”: cameraman on team’s road to international glory

Image via Ubisoft

Three months after being crowned international champions in Sweden, FaZe Clan is back in town.

FaZe Clan’s current lineup was put together in March 2021. Since then, the team has always delivered, at least when it matters the most – at international stages. The Brazilians had a fantastic debut at the Six Invitational 2021, where the team finished in sixth.

A dark and difficult time was ahead for the team as the roster wouldn’t be able to qualify for the Mexico Major following a disappointing group stage at the Copa Elite Six Stage 2.

Although that’s an experience nobody wants to go through, it was just what FaZe Clan needed. A reality check for the team to show them that the puzzle wasn’t completed yet. “We were too anxious in our games, the newest analyst helped us a lot in that. He was very important in our wins,” said Gabriel “cameram4n” Hespanhol in a pre-SI interview with SiegeGG.

Cesar “Dark” Adriano was the missing piece. The Brazilian analyst, who had spent Stage 2 working for the South American side 9z Team, joined the team. He provided FaZe Clan with a different insight, as Leonardo “Astro” Luís explained in our pre-Sweden Major interview.

Alongside FaZe’s newest addition, other factors played an important part in the team’s takeover of the Siege scene in November. First, motivation, as the team was desperate for redemption after the disappointing performance on Stage 2. “We are very passionate, we don’t take anything for granted. We take our scrims very seriously, that’s very important,” admitted cameram4n.

Secondly, a change in the professional map pool, as Consulate was removed with Bank joining in its place. FaZe Clan was probably the most benefited team from that decision alongside the majority of Brazilian teams. “We always enjoyed playing on Bank, so it was great to see the change,” said cameram4n.

FaZe Clan played four times on Bank in Sweden, winning all four. They notched a flawless win over OXG Esports, who had to play with its coach Anthony “HOP3Z” Nizzardo due to Davide “FoxA” Bucci’s testing positive for COVID-19, was followed by three 7-3 victories over Team BDS, DWG KIA, and Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Lastly, FaZe’s decision to stick together as a team was the biggest factor in their success. Despite the team brimming with individual quality, 2020 was full of departures and signings, which were followed by 2021’s Brazil’s transfer market domino effect. Following two years of roster movements, it was time to stick together. “It is very important for our synergy and to know us better,” said cameram4n.

Lack of synergy is something that kills brilliant rosters; it is impossible to work when the pieces of the puzzle don’t fit. Time, going through the disappointment of missing out on Mexico, and learning from mistakes would build an incredibly consistent roster that would take over the Siege scene in November – a CES Stage 3 victory would be followed by the first piece of international silverware for FaZe in Siege.

Arguably, FaZe Clan has been drawn in the tournament’s group of death, as the team will face SI 2020 champions Spacestation Gaming, BR6 2021 champions Team Liquid, Rogue, and CYCLOPS athlete gaming. Nevertheless, cameram4n thinks that Brazil is still “ahead” of the rest. “I assume the Brazilians will still be better somehow, despite BDS and some NA teams getting better,” concluded the Brazilian.

FaZe Clan’s debut in the competition will be on Feb. 8 at 7 pm CET, with the Brazilians having the chance to rest on the second day. Rogue, Liquid, and CAG, in this order, will follow next.