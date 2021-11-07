FoxA tests positive for COVID-19, HOP3Z to stand in at Major

(Banner image: Ubisoft/Kirill Bashkirov)

According to an announcement from the organization, Davide "FoxA" Bucci has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine pre-departure test. He will not be able to participate in the Sweden Major per Ubisoft COVID-19 safety guidelines.

In his place, Anthony "HOP3Z" Nizzardo, the team's coach, will stand in for him at the event.

Furthermore, Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo and Evan "Yoggah" Nelson have been in close contact with FoxA, and will remain in isolation in their hotel room until Friday, Nov. 12.

Both players will be able to play from their rooms and, should Oxygen qualify for the playoffs, will be able to join their teammates on stage for the quarter-finals.

While Oxygen did enter this event as North America's second-best seed, this change will definitely hurt their chances. Oxygen's group stage opponents are FaZe Clan, the Chiefs, and Rogue.

This situation closely mimics Bryan "Merc" Wrzek's pre-Mexico Major COVID-19 diagnosis that derailed the team's entire event.

Oxygen will be the second team in Sweden competing with their coach, after Invictus Gaming's Jeremy "HysteRiX" Tan was unable to attend the event due to his National Service commitments.

HOP3Z last competition as a player was the Season 3 CCS league back in 2018, meaning it's unclear how much this will affect the team's roles or cohesion at the moment.

Former Spacestation Gaming player and the other Oxygen Esports coach Taylor "Redeemer" Mayeur was initially set to travel to the Major, but was unable to go due to his sister's marriage on the same weekend. Redeemer would have potentially been the better option, owing to his tier-one league and Major experience.

For further details as their games unfold, check back to SiegeGG during the Sweden Major.