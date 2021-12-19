Rainbow Six Siege celebrates the holidays with festive fan art

Rainbow Six Siege has been celebrating the holiday season in a big way. A new limited-time game mode featuring snowballs and some winter cosmetics have made the game feel festive.

Now, developers at Ubisoft are bringing the celebration to social media by putting the spotlight on Rainbow Six Siege fans.

The official Rainbow Six Siege page shared a handful of stunning fan art, calling it "wonderful art works" themed after the holidays being "right around the corner."

The first piece of artwork was from an artist called Ravenous Moth on Twitter. The image features "Dokkaebi's and Vigil's small winter walk." The artist has been sharing artwork of different operators in a variety of wintery scenes all month.

The second is from Retro Disaster R6, a Twitter account dedicated to an individual's Rainbow Six Siege artwork. A lot of their artwork features very cutesy version of popular operators. Iana Simp was credited for another piece of artwork. They also have an entire Twitter dedicated to R6 fan art.

A Korean Twitch streamer, Dalphine, created the last piece of artwork that Rainbow Six Siege's official Twitter shared, proving that there are dedicated R6 fans from all over the world that not only love to play the game but enjoy the operators and their deep lore.

Ubisoft has continued to have a big focus on community creations. The developers recently revealed a handful of Extraction character guides to better help artists and cosplayers recreate their favorite operators.

Any other Rainbow Six Siege fans who have created winter-themed operator art are being urged to use the tag #R6Community on Twitter so the R6 team can better find their creations. A quick look at the hashtag shows a variety of art styles from different artists from all over the world.