Rainbow 6 Extraction character reference guides released by Ubisoft

Ubisoft is now providing professional and detailed operator references for cosplayers, artists, and other creatives that want to show their excitement for Rainbow Six Extraction.

"Re-create some of your favorite REACT operators with our newly released character reference guides!" Ubisoft announced on Extraction's Twitter page.

What are Rainbow Six Siege character reference guides?

Ubisoft has decided to create detailed operator reference guides for cosplayers and artists looking to recreate Extraction operators. The reference guides contain lore, background, and detailed physical descriptions to the community to better help fans create accurate operator portrayals.

"New Mexico was just the beginning. As the Chimera Parasite evolves and additional threats are identified, specialist REACT Operators are called in to deal with the different situations. Join the incursion and create your favorite Operator in REACT gear with our cosplay guides!" the official site reads.

The website currently has four complete character reference guides. They are for Doc, Ela, Finka, and Tachanka. Each operator has six pages dedicated to their background, physical features, and skin.

The first page gives a bit of information about the operators, going into their organization, birthplace, and personality. The second page shows the operator at all different angles to give fans a better view of their outfit details. After that, the remaining slides show closer up views of different parts of their skin, including gear.

Rainbow Six Extraction developers are inviting fans to share what they come up with based on the character reference guides. Fans should tag @R6Extraction on Twitter and use the hashtag #R6REACTions to show off creations or works in progress.

It's still too early to see the community's cosplay and art but fans have expressed gratitude for the guides. Many are excited to see what fans come up with.

When is Rainbow Six Extraction coming out?

Rainbow Six Extraction is coming out on January 20, 2022, meaning it's only a month away at this point. Want to know more? Here is everything we know about Rainbow Six Extraction.

Which Rainbow Six Siege operators will be in Extraction?

There are going to be 18 operators at the launch of Rainbow Six Extraction. Ten have already been revealed. Here are all of the operators that are currently revealed for Rainbow Six Extraction.