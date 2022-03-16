When is the next Rainbow Six Siege Free Weekend?

Rainbow Six Siege continues to be a popular FPS game that casual and hardcore gamers alike are registering to play. It's unfortunately not a free game — but that doesn't mean you can't play it for free!

Ubisoft often offers Free Weekends for new players to try out the game. But when is the next one?

When is the next R6 Free Weekend?

It's 2022 and FPS fans are awaiting the next Free Weekend in Rainbow Six Siege. It's usually during big events and updates. The next one is March 17 to March 24!

This Free Weekend will allow players to invite their friends for a free long weekend on Playstation, PC, or Stadia. The new Team Deathmatch will be available to all players who opt in!

When was the latest R6 Free Weekend?

Ubisoft announced a next Free Weekend from December 2 to December 6. During that time, the full game was free, including all maps and game modes.

How can I play Rainbow Six Siege for free?

It's very easy to take part in the Free Weekend.

If you're on PC, click on the PC link on this page. Then head to your Uplay PC Launcher.

PlayStation 4 players can use the link on the same page or find Rainbow Six Siege in the PSN Store. Click on "Try free Demo." PlayStation 5 players will be redirected to the the PS4 store.

Xbox players can also use Ubisoft's Free Weekend page link or check games with Gold section.

Can I play with friends during the Free Weekend?

Yes! You can play Rainbow Six Siege with any friends who are also participating in Free Weekend or already own the game.

What happens if I buy Rainbow Six Siege after the Free Weekend?

Rainbow Six Siege is available for up to 70% off across all platforms during the Free Weekend. Check out various stores to see available discounts.

If you end up purchasing the game after the Free Weekend, all of your progress will be carried over. Anything you buy in the Free Weekend will also be available when you upgrade to the game.

Why is Rainbow Six Siege free?

Ubisoft often announces Free Weekends when a new season is dropped. Demon Veil was released earlier in March introducing a new battle pass, operator, and game updates to the shooter. Players can experience all of Rainbow Six Siege's new Demon Veil content during the Free Weekend.