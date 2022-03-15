Operation Demon Veil Battle Pass — everything you need to know

Operation Demon Veil brings us many new features for Rainbow Six Siege, including new game modes and a new operator. However, it is worth noticing what the Battle Pass includes.

This season's Battle Pass is full of cosmetics, operator portraits, card backgrounds, Alpha Packs, and the newest kind of packs in Siege, the Bravo Packs. With 100 Tiers to complete, this Battle Pass has much to offer, especially if you purchase the Premium version of it.

What is the Operation Demon Veil Battle Pass?

Rainbow Six Siege's Operation Demon Veil Battle Pass includes 100 different tiers. Players can complete each tier by playing matches and accomplishing weekly objectives. For each unlocked tier, players will obtain different rewards.

There are two kinds of Battle Passes: the standard and the premium version. While the standard offers an item every three or four tiers, the premium unlocks a different item per every tier reached.

By purchasing the premium version, players also unlock the operator introduced with Operation Demon Veil, Azami.

Let's have a quick glance at both versions — standard version up, premium version down.

What are the best cosmetics in the R6 Demon Veil Battle Pass

Well, that's a bit difficult to say as there's no accounting for taste. However, we have chosen some of the standout cosmetics. Get ready because there are plenty of in-game items to highlight!

Operator Card Backgrounds

Operator Card Backgrounds are unique in Rainbow Six Siege. There aren't many in the game, as these were introduced just a few months ago. If you had played Siege during the last Battle Pass, you most likely have the Six Invitational 2022 universal operator card background. But that's probably it.

The Operation Demon Veil Battle Pass includes "Rebel Motorist" for Hibana, "Warding Stance" for Lion, "Avenging Blossom" for Azami, "Fiery Intensity" for Ash, "Celestial Scales" for Smoke, and "Crimson Lily," which is a universal operator card background.

Operator Portraits

Exactly the same can be said of Operator Portraits. The Operation Demon Veil Battle Pass includes five Operator Portraits, featuring Lion, Hibana, Azami, Ash, and Smoke.

Headgears

Many headgears are included in this season's Battle Pass. We have picked Smoke's Jade Serpent as the best in the collection, which can be unlocked by reaching Tier 100 of the Premium Battle Pass.

Weapon Skins

Looking at the whole Battle Pass, we find some really stunning weapon skins. We have picked three, but many others could have made the cut.

Red Wolf - Twitch's F2

This gun can be unlocked by reaching Tier 100 of the Premium Battle Pass. It's a dynamic skin, similar to Valkyrie's MPX Exotic Skin.

Scaled Kiss - Ash's R4-C

This is a fascinating new skin for the R4-C which brings us back to the Blood Orchid days. You can unlock this weapon skin by reaching Tier 56 of the Premium Battlepass.

Draconic Majesty - Mozzie's and Aruni's P10 Roni

This gun skin is full of insanely precise details. The animal eyes in green stand out due to the brown, golden, black shades around them. Precious if you ask us. You will unlock this skin once you reach Tier 5 of the Premium Battlepass.

And that's not all. The Premium Battle Pass includes other items such as the previously mentioned Bravo Packs, the well-known Renown Boosters, or R6 Credits!

So, what are you waiting for? Time to go to the battlefield to get all the rewards as soon as possible!