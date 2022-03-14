Demon Veil drops tomorrow, times and patch sizes confirmed

Banner Image: Ubisoft

Rainbow Six Siege's Year 7 Season 1 is around the corner! Operation Demon Veil will drop tomorrow, March 15, in what has been labeled as one of the patches with the most brand new content in the game's history.

Operation Demon Veil is expected to be an experience changer. New game modes, an operator that will highly change the meta, among many other features. Siege's newest season may drop tomorrow, but the time changes depending on the console. Let's have a look at the schedule!

When does Rainbow 6 Siege Demon Veil drop?

During the past weeks, many theories saw the light of day to give players a slight idea of what would be the official date.

On March 8, many Ubisoft people and Rainbow Six Siege confirmed the release date: March 15. However, what about the time?

Well, that's now public too. PC users will have access to the live version of Operation Demon Veil at 09:00 ET / 13:00 UTC. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players will be next, getting access to it at around 10:00 ET / 14:00 UTC. Meanwhile, XBOX One, and XBOX Series X will have access to it at 11:00 ET / 15:00 UTC.

What size is the Demon Veil update?

Operation Demon Veil size depends on the console. For Steam players, the size will be 3.8 GB, while Ubisoft Connect is expected to be 4.4 GB.

Console patches sizes are a bit bigger, with the PS4 being 5.17 GB and the PS5 being 4.66 GB.

However, the Xbox patches will be almost three times heavier than the PlayStation sizes. According to Rainbow Six Siege's official account: "Xbox patch sizes are larger due to some repackaged files" and that "future patches should align more closely with other platforms".