Rainbow 6 Siege dropping Demon Veil a lot sooner than expected

UPDATE (March 8): Demon Veil's release date has possibly moved to "9th or 10th," according to an alleged Ubisoft Support message.

Among the players' confusion regarding when the new operation will be released, MNM Gaming IGL Leon "neLo" Pesic has thrown some light on what might be the final date. The Croatian tweeted a screenshot showing a possible message from Ubisoft Support, stating that "you can expect Demon Veil to be released either tomorrow on the 9th or the 10th of March."

ORIGINAL REPORT: The whole Rainbow Six Siege community is excited for the new season, which will include new game-mode Deathmatch, new operator Azami, among many other things. Click on the following link for more details on the upcoming season called Operation Demon Veil.

Read more: Rainbow 6 Siege Year 7 Season 1 introduces Team Deathmatch

When is Operation Demon Veil dropping?

Operation Demon Veil might be dropping... tomorrow, March 8th!

A Ubisoft article about what's to come this week from the video game company talked about Siege's next operation, stating Rainbow Six Siege's "first season of Year 7 (Demon Veil)" is "launching March 8."

This was first noticed by the Danish ex-pro player and current DarkZero Esports content creator, Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen. Pengu and other Rainbow Six Siege fans are confused why Ubisoft has decided to not hype up Year 7 Season 1 before the surprise launch.

But it just makes sense that the new operation is dropping tomorrow, as Valkyrie's exotic weapon skin for the MPX included in the Year 7 Premium Pass was believed to be unlocked on March 8th, according to Ubisoft's graphic.

Who is Azami?

Azami's loadout in the Test Server.

Kana "Azami" Fujiwara is Rainbow Six Siege's newest operator, which will be included with the release of Operation Demon Veil. Her special gadget is a kunai that can be thrown to any surface in the game. Once deployed, the kunai will spread a gas that instantly solidifies to build a barrier. That's why the gadget itself is called "Kiba Barrier."

Her gadget can be used to block doors, windows, or even lines of sight created by attackers. Plain and simple, Azami is the first defender that can actually protect the team from vertical plays. Her Kiba Barriers can be destroyed with an explosive gadget, or with three melee hits.

Azami is still available in the Test Server (TS), where she has up to five kunai. It is still a mystery if she will be released with that same amount, or if she will experience a nerf before being thrown in the live server. At the moment, there's nothing that leads to thinking that.

Believe us when we say this operation is going to be a game-changer. You should be excited for what's to come in this operation and the future of Rainbow Six Siege.