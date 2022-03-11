Ubisoft announces R6 Year Pass time extension, Exotic MPX skin coming on March 15

The Year Pass for Year 7 Season 1 of Rainbow Six Siege can now be purchased until March 28, giving players one more week compared to the original date.

The bundles, operators, and skins offered on both versions of the Year Pass (Year 7 Pass and Premium Year 7 Pass) are the same, with the only difference being on the dates.

Check our article on the Year 7 Pass for more information on everything that will be included in each version.

What has changed in the Year 7 Pass for R6 Siege?

As we previously mentioned, nothing has changed, which means that all the bundles, skins, and operators included in each type of Year Pass remain the same.

The only thing that has changed is the date when the Exotic MPX skin will be given to players who purchased the Premium Year Pass. First, it was planned to be released on March 8. Now, Valkyrie's skin will be released on the 15 — coinciding with the launch of Operation Demon Veil.

How much does the Rainbow 6 Siege Year Pass cost?

It depends on the version you are aiming to purchase. The Year 7 Pass costs €24.99 while the Premium version is available for €59.99.

Obviously, the best one is the Premium Year Pass. This includes everything that the Year 7 Pass has, plus a bundle and a skin for Valkyrie. This skin is possibly one of the best in the game since the gun skin has a movement similar to waves. This is the first of its kind, so the hype around it is quite big. It is, without any doubt, the jewel of the crown.

Other than that, the Premium version includes other aspects such as 20 Tiers per Battle Pass, which will help you at completing the Year 7 battle passes before those that start from scratch!

Depending on your needs, you might want to purchase the standard version, the Premium version, or none.

Are the R6 Year Passes worth the price?

This is a difficult question to answer right now. However, we would say yes. If you are really into the game, enjoy completing each one of the Battlepasses, and want to have every skin in the game (especially the exclusive weapon skins), then definitely yes.

The price is quite high but at the end of the year, the difference between the Year Passes and purchasing all four premium Battlepasses is almost nothing — and surely buying all four separately is higher than buying the Year Pass now.

Overall, yes. It is worth it if you plan on playing for the full year. If not, if you aren't a regular of the game, if you don't usually finish the battle pass in time, then maybe skipping this is the best you can do.