Pro Insights: Doki disappointed by NAVI's "dreadful and embarrassing" season, MIBR "wanted a 7-0" over FURIA

Week 5 of Stage 3 took place last week, as all four regions continued to feature battles for the top-four and safety from the relegation zone.

Following most of these games were interviews with the victorious teams, so for those that missed them, we've summarised the best quotes and responses from the players below.

EU League

This week, Europe saw two play days; one last Thursday and the penultimate day last night, Monday Oct. 11. Thursday saw three big results: Heroic’s loss to G2 meant they were auto-relegated, BDS dropped points for just the second time this Stage following an 8-6 win over cowana, and NAVI fell even further behind the top-four with a loss against Vitality.

Following this BDS game, Bryan "Elemzje" Tebessi spoke about the match and more specifically, how Coastline played out differently this time:

On Monday, meanwhile, the biggest result saw NAVI very narrowly beat Heroic, 8-7, to lock in a spot at both the 2022 Six Invitational and the 2021 EU League Finals. After the game Jack "Doki" Robertson said this about their final EUL Stage 3 game next week against Empire:

Astralis, meanwhile, got a very important 7-4 win over beastcoast last week. After the match, the team’s in-game-leader David "iconic" Ifidon came on and after some initial technical difficulties, said the following about their stage so far and their focus moving forwards:

There are now only two weeks left in the NAL. One point separates the bottom five teams, meaning we’re heating up for an exhilarating finale to the 2021 season.

This past weekend was the final weekend of play in the BR6 League before the Elite Six Cup starts on Tuesday. It was also a super-week for the league, with three days and 13 games of play rather than the usual eight.

Starting with the Friday games, the two big results saw MIBR smash FURIA 7-1 while BD beat Liquid 7-4. With both these teams in a fight for the final CES spot, these were crucial wins for both of them.

Following the MIBR victory, the team coach Matheus "Budega" Figueiredo said the following:

The following day, W7M escaped their looming relegation lock-in with a 7-5 win over FURIA, continuing FURIA’s bad weekend. Afterwards Dimas "Panico" Junior said the following about their struggles:

The day of the BR6 League then saw FURIA finally get their win as they took down the rebounding FaZe Clan lineup with an 8-7 scoreline. Marlon "Twister" Mello came on the broadcast after the game and made it clear what this win meant to the team:

The same sentiment was also expressed by FURIA’s Miracle in our pre-CES interview with the player:

APAC North this week saw a crucial victory from GUTS over mantis in a dominating 7-2 scoreline.

After the game, Naoki "Yura" Takamoto (via a translator) said this about the win this week and their loss against T1 last week:

Also of note was T1, who got their second win in a row against Talon this week. After the game Minho "CrazyBoy" Choi came on and spoke (via a translator) to the casters which, considering next week they face DWG, may be the last time we hear from the team till relegations:

In APAC South the biggest result was the Chiefs taking down iG to take first place. Now, the Australian team is within an inch of qualifying for the Six Sweden Major.

After the 7-4 result on Kafe Raine "Dgtl" Wright stated the following about the pickup of their newest player, Ethan "Ethan" Picard:

Chiefs were also really helped out by the third-placed team, Elevate, losing their game against the Knights in a close 6-8 on Clubhouse.

Afterwards, Broden "Juicy" Dean stated this about Knights' fall off since Stage 2:

Later tonight, the Elite Six Cup will continue on with its second day, the NAL will have its penultimate day on Wednesday, while APAC North, APAC South, and the EUL will end on Wednesday, Thursday, and Monday.

SiegeGG will be covering all these tournaments as usual, so check back for stats, news, and highlights for your favourite teams!