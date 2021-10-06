Six Sweden Major 2021: Everything we know so far!

The Six Sweden Major, the third global Rainbow Six event since the Six Invitational 2020 will get underway next month, from 8-14 Nov., and will cap off Stage 3 and the 2021 calendar year.

Here, the reigning Six Major champions Team oNe will be hoping to retain their title, as 16 teams all meet up to compete in a week-long event.

As we near the tournament and more information surrounding it is revealed, here's a comprehensive roundup of everything announced so far about the Six Sweden Major!

Jump to:

Who will be playing at the Sweden Major?

The 16 teams attending the Six Major will consist of the top four teams in each of the Pro Circuit regions:

North America:

Spacestation Gaming -- Skys, Rampy, Bosco, Fultz, Hotancold, Lycan (Head Coach), sov (Assistant Coach), and Luke (Analyst)

Oxygen Esports -- LaXInG, VertcL, Yoggah, Kyno, HOP3Z, and Redeemer (Coach)

Soniqs -- Supr, Yeti, Rexen, Gryxr, Kanzen, and Jobro (Coach)

DarkZero Esports -- Candian, Panbazou, Hyper, njr, Ecl9pse, Mint (Coach), BC (Coach)

Europe:

Team BDS -- Shaiiko, Renshiro, RaFaLe, Elemzje, BriD, BiOs (coach) and eaglemees (Analyst)

Team Empire -- JoyStiCK, Scyther, ShepparD, dan, Always, Zheka (Coach)

Team Vitality -- BiBoo, risze, P4, Shiinka, Kaktus, Lyloun (Head Coach) and Helbee (Asst. Coach)

Rogue -- AceeZ, ripz, LeonGids, cryn, Prano, meepeY (Head Coach), rcuth (Strategic Coach), and Bernie (Performance Coach)

Latin America:

FURIA Esports -- Fntzy, Miracle, LENDA, R4re, h1ghs, Twister (Coach) and Kizi (Asst. Coach)

Team oNe-- Alem4o, Levy, KDS, Neskin, Lagonis, TChubZ (Coach) and RafadeLL (Analyst)

FaZe Clan -- Astro, cameram4n, Bullet1, soulz1, Cyber, Ramalho (Coach) and Dark (Analyst)

Ninjas in Pyjamas -- Muzi, Pino, JULIO, Psycho, Kamikaze, Mity (Coach)

Asia Pacific:

mantisFPS -- EnvyTaylor, Nova, Harp3rXD, SyAIL, Static, OCN (Coach), RechoTZ (Coach)

DWG KIA -- RIN, CATsang, yass, Woogiman, coted, HoundBird (Coach), EroSA (Asst. Coach)

Invictus Gaming -- Lunarmetal, SpeakEasy, Jrdn, Jo, GiG (Coach, Stand-in for HysteRiX)

Chiefs ESC -- Ethan, GodLegion, Dgtl, Fishoguy, Worthy, WarTurtle (Coach), Hell (Coach)

This will be the first event in 21 months to feature an Australian team as Australia and New Zealand have relaxed their COVID-19 travel protocols. This will also be this Vitality roster's first global event and the first event this year for Rogue.

Invictus Gaming's Jeremy "HysteRiX" Tan will be unable to play at the event due to a lack of leave from his National Service obligations, with team coach Ellis "GiG" Hindle stepping in instead.

Furthermore, Oxygen Esports' Davide "FoxA" Bucci will also be unable to play due to a pre-departure COVID-19 diagnosis. Anthony "HOP3Z" Nizzardo will be standing-in for him.

What are the Sweden Major groups?

The Sweden Major groups will feature some truly exciting matches on offer, with Group D potentially the 'group of death'.

Where will the Sweden Major be held?

The location of the upcoming Major will be the small city of Gävle in Sweden, and will feature no crowd at the Gasklockorna venue.

This event was initially planned to be in the Asia-Pacific region, with leaks suggesting another Japanese event, but was moved to Sweden due to stricter Asian travel restrictions.

What is the event schedule?

The event will take place from 8-14 Nov., with the same format and schedule as August's Six Mexico Major:

Group Stage: Monday to Wednesday

Monday to Wednesday Playoffs: Friday and Saturday

Friday and Saturday Grand-Final: Sunday

Here, the 16 teams will be split into four groups of four, and will compete in a double round-robin, best-of-one (BO1) format.

Following this, the top two teams in each group will progress onto a BO3-map single-elimination bracket, followed by a BO5-map grand-final.

SANDBOX Gaming vs. Team oNe and Team Vitality vs. DarkZero will be the curtain-raisers for the event, and will feature on the Rainbow6 and Rainbow6Bravo channels, respectively.

The games will also be streamed in 12 other languages on their respective regional Twitch and YouTube channels.

What's at stake at the Sweden Major?

The net prize pool for this Major will be in line with the prior Mexico and Raleigh events at $500,000. As well as this, Six Invitational (SI) Points will be on offer to all 16 teams.

Below are the confirmed SI Point and prize money allocations:

1st place -- $200,000 & 375 SI Points

-- $200,000 & 375 SI Points 2nd place -- $80,000 & 300 SI Points

-- $80,000 & 300 SI Points 3-4th place -- $40,000 & 230 SI Points

-- $40,000 & 230 SI Points 5-8th place -- $20,000 & 165 SI Points

-- $20,000 & 165 SI Points 9-12th place -- $10,000 & 105 SI Points

-- $10,000 & 105 SI Points 13-16th place -- $5,000 & 50 SI Points

Who will be on the casting and analysts desk?

Joining the usual NAL and EUL talents will be legendary ex-pro Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen and Fnatic streamer Emil "BikiniBodhi" Tobias André.

Pengu was announced to be casting alongside Parker "Interro" Mackay, with the usual duos of Tim "AceofPyrite" Leaver and Derry "Dezachu" Holt, John "BLU" Mullen and Samuel "Stoax" Stewart, and Stijn "Hap" Hapers and Emi "Fluke" Donaldson.

BikiniBodhi, meanwhile, will be on the analyst desk alongside Jessica "JessGOAT" Bolden and Jack "Fresh" Allen, and Ghassan "Milosh" Finge will be the desk host.

How is the COVID-19 safety like?

COVID-19 protocols will be in place, with unvaccinated and partially vaccinated players and coaches allowed to attend. Each participant, regardless of vaccination status, will need a negative PCR test at most 48 hours before departing for Sweden.

All participants will be "asked to" remain inside the hotel, and will have dedicated shuttles to and from the venue and hotel. The players have also been "asked to" avoid mingling with each other in the hotel.

As was the case with SI 2021 and the Mexico Major, only a designated substitute at the even can replace a COVID-19 positive player on the core roster. If more than one player tests positive for COVID-19, then the team will be disqualified. Finally, if a coach tests positive for COVID-19, they will not be replaced.

As was with the case with DarkZero Esports at the Mexico Major, any players testing positive for COVID-19 will be placed in isolation and will be allowed the option to play from their hotel rooms.

Sanitation at the venue will be conducted regularly and as required.

Will there be Twitch Drops?

Twitch drops have been confirmed for the event, with new items for Kaid and IQ set to be available in the esports pack. This will be in addition to the Blitz and Alibi sets.

A Lesion esports bundle is also available for purchase in the Esports tab in the game, with 30% of the revenue there set to go to the prize pool of the competition (up to US$500,000).

Each of the items in the four esports sets that can be earned through watching on Twitch will drop individually, and viewers will earn one pack for every four hours of watch time (at a maximum of four packs).

Head over to https://drops-register.ubi.com, link your Twitch account to your Ubisoft account, and opt-in to the Twitch drops feature and then watch away. But remember, claiming the drops must be done invidiually and you will not make progress towards the next drop if the previous one is unclaimed.

Kaid esports set:

One of a Kind uniform

One of a Kind headgear

Unmatched Aug A3 weapon skin

Kaid charm

IQ esports set:

Doyenne uniform

Doyenne headgear

Unsurpassed 552 Commando weapon skin

IQ charm

Blitz esports set:

Beyond Terrific uniform

Beyond Terrific headgear

High Ranker P12 weapon skin

Blitz charm

Alibi esports set:

Outstanding performance uniform

Outstanding performance headgear

Unbeatable MX4 Storm weapon skin

Alibi charm

Be sure to keep an eye out for further coverage of the event from SiegeGG and to check this article regularly for any updates as they come.