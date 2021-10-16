Where is the 'Rainbow Six' November Major being held?

The "Rainbow Six Siege" Major tounraments can take your favorite players and teams all over the globe. From Raleigh, to Paris, to Mexico City, there's no shortage of solid places that the largest "Rainbow Six" tournaments have been held in.

A tiny town in Sweden

After needing to move the November Major from the APAC region due to COVID-19 regulations, Ubisoft settled on Gavle, Sweden as the spot for the November Major.

The Sweden Major will be played without a crowd, however. Only the tournament staff, players, and coaches have been confirmed to attend the event on-site. Talent, casters, and analysts have not been announced or confirmed for the event at the time of publish.

Teams that finish in the top four in their respective regional league will qualify for the Sweden Major. The four regions are: LATAM, APAC, Europe, and North America. Four teams from each region will meet and duke it out in Sweden.

What's at stake?

Besides a lucrative cash prize and the "Major Champions" title, SI Points. Every regional league and Major that teams perform at will give them a greater chance to go to the Six Invitational, the biggest event in the competitive "Siege" circuit.