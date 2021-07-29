EU Transfers: Latest Updates - Former Rogue pro korey joins Challenger League team GAMMA Gaming

As SiegeGG's hub for all roster changes in the transfer window post-Stage 2 of the 2021 season, this page will be regularly updated with the latest transfer news. Check out the APAC, NA, and LATAM threads for changes within those regions as well.

Summary of Changes So Far

Roster Changes

October 16th: Former Rogue pro korey joins Challenger League team GAMMA Gaming

Challenger League team GAMMA Gaming has signed former Rogue pro Lukas "korey" Zwingmann. On Aug. 12, korey had announced his departure from the active Rogue lineup and his decision to "take a break" from competitive Siege for the foreseeable future.

Now, the former top-flight player makes his return to the scene in a bid to help GAMMA Gaming make it to the EUL for the first time, with the Challenger League season starting on Oct. 16 itself.

Korey will be replacing Kevin "Prano" Pranowitz on the roster, who had left GAMMA and replaced korey himself on Rogue, in what has effectively turned out to be a straight player swap.

September 27th: BiOs joins Team BDS

The ex-Vitality and PENTA coach Arnaud "BiOs" Billaudel has joined BDS as the head coach. He will work alongside the French team's analyst, Mees "eaglemees" Arend.

BiOs previously was crowned a Pro League champion while playing for Team Vitality during Season 3 on the Xbox, before he finished as the runners-up at the 2017 Six Invitational. In 2017 he then moved to PC and, after a short playing career on Vitality's secondary roster, he joined BiBoo's Vitality lineup as a coach.

BiOs helped this lineup finish the 2018 DreamHack Valencia Minor as runners-up and finish in the top-eight at the Paris Major before he left at the beginning of 2019.

A year later, he joined ENEMY and RevaN's PENTA lineup as a coach once again, and helped this team win the 6 Open Cup and finish third in both the 2020 and Season 11 Challenger League Seasons.

Now, he makes the jump back up to the top-flight, as he joins one of the biggest teams in the world.

September 23rd: Shoukri standing in for Dirza for remainder of stage

Brice "Shoukri" Mahmoud is officially standing in for the remainder of the stage for Heroic, according to an announcement from the organization.

September 13th: Shoukri to stand-in for Thuunder on Heroic against Rogue

Following a 0.64 SiegeGG Rating in his debut EUL game, Pedro "Thuunder" Muniz has been benched for Heroic's second game of Stage 3 against Rogue. Playing in his place will be the ex-DeathroW player of Brice "Shoukri" Mahmoud.

Shoukri previously finished the 6 Open Cup tournament in third place on DeathroW before qualifying for the 2021 European Challenger League via the 6 French League. In this tournament, he topped his team with a 1.11 SiegeGG Rating while playing the operators of Hibana and Jaeger.

He now joins Heroic's starting roster for its most important game of the season against Rogue tonight, with it likely being a battle to escape the 10th-place auto-relegation spot.

He replaces Thunder, who was somewhat disappointing in his debut professional game after a successful Spain Nationals season.

September 11th: Kantoraketti and UUNO officially released by G2 Esports

G2 Esports' Juhani "Kantoraketti" Toivonen and Aleksi "UUNO" Työppönen have been formally released from their contracts today and have become free agents. The two had been benched earlier in June and replaced by Lucas "Hungry" Reich and Jonas "Jonka" Kaczmarzyk.

Kantoraketti was also the last player from the G2 Esports Six Invitational 2019 winning roster. As such, only team coach Thomas "Shas[O]Udas" Lee remains from the title-winning G2 Esports days.

Both UUNO and Kantoraketti have made no intimations towards retirement, as had been rumoured, with Kantoraketti going as far as to explicitly state that he is "looking for [a] team". UUNO, for his part, also seemed to imply that he wishes to continue competing.

September 7th: Cowana Gaming signs Benjamaster

Cowana Gaming has signed the Danish player of "Benjamaster" to replace Kendrew ahead of Thursday's EU League Stage 3 start.

September 5th: Team Secret signs Kendrew after dropping Hife

Following a fairly public exit from Cowana Gaming back in July, Luke Kendrew has rejoined the European League ahead of Stage 3 with Team Secret.

Read our full coverage about the move.

September 4th: Heroic enters 'Rainbow Six' with unKnights roster, THUUNDER replaces NoerA

The Danish organization of Heroic has picked up the unKnights roster ahead of Stage 3 of the European League tournament. As well as this, the Brazilian player of Pedro "THUUNDER" Muniz has entered the team after recently qualifying for the EU Challenger League tournament via the Spain National league.

Read about this change in full detail in our dedicated coverage article, here.

September 2nd: Rogue signs Prano as korey replacement

Rogue has announced the signing of Kevin "Prano" Pranowitz to replace the recently-retired Lukas "korey" Zwingmann.

Read our full coverage about the move.

September 1st: KaMa joins Virtus.pro as coach

18 months after leaving the roster initially, Alexander "KaMa" Chernyshov has returned to Virtus.pro as a coach to replace Andreezy.

While he did compete on a number of well-known Russian rosters in the early years of R6 including Most Wanted RU during Pro league Season 4, KaMa is best known for his time on the forZe roster which was later picked up by Virtus.pro.

This lineup both finished the Raleigh Major in the semi-finals and qualified for Season 11 of the Pro League before KaMa was then replaced in the team by Amision halfway through the season.

Now, over a year later, KaMa has returned from retirement to rejoin V.p in a coaching position ahead of Stage 3 of the 2021 EUL Season.

August 31st: Virtus.pro analyst Andreezy leaves for Delta Project, wTg returns to playing position

Virtus.pro today announced the departure of its analyst Andrey "Andreezy" Bavian for the Fabian Hällsten-led Delta Project, with Artyom "wTg" Morozov returning to his position on the playing roster.

"Andrey has great potential and deep understanding of the game, but in order to keep improving as a player he needs constant practice," explained team captain Pavel "p4sh4" Kosenko in the official Virtus.pro release. "We had a moment when wTg decided to step back from playing and test his abilities as a coach, and it was a good opportunity for us to try out Andreezy in a player position."

Virtus.pro had briefly experimented swapping Andreezy and wTg's roles in 2021, with the experiment having lasted through Stage 2 of the 2021 season. During that period, the team had finished sixth in the European League and third in Season 6 of the Russian Major League.

But the roles had been swapped back for the Gamers Without Borders 2021 EU charity tournament, where Virtus.pro had been second to Saudi team Osh-Tekk Warriors.

"Unfortunately, that swap didn’t pay off and we had to set things back as they were. Andreezy asked us to allow him to become a part of another team and pursue his ambitions as a player and I respect his choice. There is no doubt in my mind that he will find the success he deserves," said p4sh4.

Andreezy will be slotting into a playing role for Delta Project, thus completing its roster alongside two-time SI winner Fabian, former Team Secret player Fynn "Drvn" Lorenzen, former Benelux League player Marc "Jume" Steinmann, and former Nordic Championship player Daniel "Flexy" Esmail.

August 15th: MrBox Leaves unKnights

Following the very sudden exit of the TrainHard organization during the middle of Stage 2, the team's Italian analyst of Michele "MrBox" Scattola has opted to leave the team to help with his mental health and stress levels:

After working in the Italian scene for most of 2019, MrBox joined Samsung Morning Star to finish the PG Italian Nationals Winter 2019 Finals as runners-up and to take the title of the Summer 2020 champions as the team qualified for Challenger League.

Rather than compete in this tournament, MrBox was then picked up by the new Italian organization of Tempra (now known as unKnights) for the EUL 2020 Season with them finishing the last four Stages in seventh, third, eighth, and ninth.

Now as the team sits org-less, in the relegation zone, and with their EUL future at risk, MrBox has opted to leave the roster and take a four-month break from R6S Esports.

August 12th: Korey steps back from active Rogue roster and competitive Siege

Rogue pro Lukas "korey" Zwingmann today announced his departure from the active Rogue lineup and his decision to "take a break" from competitive Siege for the foreseeable future.

Read our full coverage about the move.

August 1st: Team Secret Drops Hife

The last German player on the Team Secret roster of Vincent "Hife" Finkenwirth has been dropped from the team following an eighth-place finish during Stage 2.

Hife was the last remaining member of the roster that initially qualified for the European League following a runners-up finish during Season 11 of the Challenger League. Since then the team finished the 2020 EUL Season in seventh out of 10 teams and currently sits down in eighth during the 2021 Season.

During Stage 2 2021, Secret secured a 4-0-0-5 record with wins against Na'Vi, Vitality, unKnights, and Rogue putting them down in eighth place. Across these games, Hife ended with the second-lowest Rating on the team at 0.88 while playing the frag-heavy operators of Zofia and Jager likely leading to this change.

Secret now has around a month to find a replacement player, a process they should be well accustomed to as the organization has already made two-player changes in each of the last three transfer windows, the most of any pro-tier team.

July 19th: Kendrew Benched on Cowana Gaming, Felt "Disrespected" by Team

Following Cowana Gaming's victory over Team Secret in the European League (EUL) today, Luke "Kendrew" Kendrew revealed on Twitter that he had been benched.

In the interim, Cowana Gaming Head Coach Murat "Mrofficer88" Motevalli is standing-in for Kendrew.

Alongside the announcement, he released a video and a text message from him to "[stand up] for [himself]" for the "benefit of [his] mental health", due to the poor optics of being benched on two different teams in under a year.