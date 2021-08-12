Korey steps back from active Rogue roster and competitive Siege

Rogue pro Lukas "korey" Zwingmann today announced his departure from the active Rogue lineup and his decision to "take a break" from competitive Siege for the foreseeable future.

In a Twitlonger he released, korey stated that he had "lost his motivation and drive" to practice and play at the highest level. He cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a significant contributor to his decision, saying that the level of practice alone at home paired with a lack of events made him feel "caged".

The announcement follows similar decisions taken up by multiple pros, including legendary rivals Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen and Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski. Canadian, however, announced a desire to return to competitive play after the Six Invitational 2021.

Korey also stated that he has applied to enroll in a university, but did not rule out the possibility of his own return "in a couple of months".

As a result, Rogue will now be searching for a fifth player ahead of Stage 3, with the post-Mexico Major transfer window likely to feature multiple top-flight moves.