Korey steps back from active Rogue roster and competitive Siege

The longtime Rainbow Six pro is undecided if he will be back.

Photo for Shikhar GuptaShikhar Gupta

Rogue pro Lukas "korey" Zwingmann today announced his departure from the active Rogue lineup and his decision to "take a break" from competitive Siege for the foreseeable future.

In a Twitlonger he released, korey stated that he had "lost his motivation and drive" to practice and play at the highest level. He cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a significant contributor to his decision, saying that the level of practice alone at home paired with a lack of events made him feel "caged".

The announcement follows similar decisions taken up by multiple pros, including legendary rivals Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen and Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski. Canadian, however, announced a desire to return to competitive play after the Six Invitational 2021.

Korey also stated that he has applied to enroll in a university, but did not rule out the possibility of his own return "in a couple of months".

As a result, Rogue will now be searching for a fifth player ahead of Stage 3, with the post-Mexico Major transfer window likely to feature multiple top-flight moves.

