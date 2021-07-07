Canadian Announces Return to Competitive Siege, is Looking for Team

In a stunning reversal of his abrupt and unexpected retirement back in March, two-time Six Invitational winner and former Spacestation Gaming captain Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski has announced a return to competitive Siege.

In a Twitlonger, Canadian explained how his motivation to return to the esports scene had returned after he had filled in for Spacestation Gaming (SSG) at the Six Invitational 2021.

Canadian had originally 'retired' in March, just days after the transfer window for Stage 1 of the 2021 season had shut. As a result, SSG analyst Luke "Luke" Slota had been forced to fill in for the team for the duration of Stage 1 of the North American League (NAL).

However, Luke had been unable to attend the Six Invitational 2021 in Paris after his passport had not been renewed in time and Canadian had thus accepted SSG coach Justin "Lycan" Woods' request to temporarily return for the duration event.

Spacestation Gaming analyst Luke with the Six Invitational caber in 2020.

Now, however, Canadian marks a return to competitive Siege, stating that his mental health is "the best it has ever been". This comes after he had stated in March that his mental state had "started to give in a little bit " and that he lacked the necessary passion and motivation to play and practice for the competitive aspect of the game.

Canadian went on to explain that when he had been asked to fill-in for the Invitational, he "didn't really have any desire to come back long term", but that his feelings on the matter changed after once more playing on the biggest stage in Rainbow Six.

His performance, he said, demonstrated to himself that he "still had [his] drive and passion to compete". However, he recognised that he still required more time away from practicing and competing.

Now, having "[worked] on building healthier habits", he has stated that he "can't wait to find a new team" and that he has "a lot more" that he will bring to the table than ever before.