Rogue signs Prano as korey replacement

Rogue has announced the signing of Kevin "Prano" Pranowitz to replace the recently-retired Lukas "korey" Zwingmann.

While this Rogue roster has had a long history representing Europe at a number of Pro League Finals and Majors throughout 2019 and into 2020, it failed to make a deep run in any of these tournaments.

Recently, Rogue managed to top the standings during Stage 1 of the 2020 EUL season, only to then drop right down to 10th place in Stage 2. Its overall ninth place meant that it had to then play in the relegation match against MnM Gaming, but the EUL roster was able to defend its position.

Rogue then finished the first two stages of the 2021 season in fourth and 10th place and thus finds itself in ninth place again with just Stage 3 left to play.

With korey opting to retire from professional play due to a "loss in motivation and drive", Rogue has signed Prano as his replacement.

Prano had previously qualified for the European League through Season 11 of the ESL Challenger League (CL) on the roster that would become Team Secret. After a number of disappointing results in the then-new EUL, he had then been dropped from the team ahead of Stage 2 of the 2021 season and has since spent the last three months on GAMMA GAMING.

Following an impressive title-winning performance in the Benelux league, he has now once again joined the EUL and has reunited with his former teammates Jan "ripz" Hucke and Pascal "cryn" Alouane. The trio had played together in Season 10 of the ESL Challenger League and had finished in fourth place behind BDS, Virtus.pro, and the British Team Secret roster.

Rogue will likely debut its new roster in the EUL when Stage 3 kicks off, and will likely have to play the GSA League 2021 playoffs with a stand-in instead.

Maurice "AceeZ" Erkelenz Jan "ripz" Hucke Pascal "cryn" Alouane Kevin "Prano" Pranowitz Leon "LeonGids" Giddens Matthew "meepeY" Sharples (head coach) Ramiz "rcuth" Cuthbert (strategic coach) Bernadette "Bernie" Ramaker (performance coach)