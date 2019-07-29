EU Transfers: Latest Updates - Mid Season 10

As SiegeGG’s hub for all roster changes in the transfer window during the Season 10 mid-season transfer period, this page will be regularly updated with the latest transfer news. Check back here to keep up to date with all upcoming changes in the European region and keep up to date with the other regions on the NA, APAC, and LATAM threads.

Summary of Changes So Far

Chaos Esports Club - Hyperino joins as analyst

PENTA - Jess leaves coaching position, SirBoss benched, Janixs joins as trialist

Looking For Org - Roster joins Giants Gaming

GiFu eSports - SlebbeN, Gomfi, and oVie leave, Movetaho and Jonitr join

Natus Vincere - jahk joins as analyst

Roster Changes

October 7th: Next1 Joins Chaos as Kripps Benched

Christoffer "Kripps" Brushane had been benched by Chaos and replaced by Next1 who has little to no high-level competitive experience however has participated in a number of national tournaments.

This change comes as across the first half of the Pro League season Kripps sat with the lowest rating on Chaos at 0.84 despite playing predominantly IQ and Jager. Now the German player of Next1 will aim to improve upon this performance and lift the team out of seventh place in the standings tonight against Team Empire, with games against GiFu Esports and Natus Vincere left to go this season.

September 23rd: Jahk Joins Na'Vi as Analyst

As revealed during the team's post-match interview earlier today, Cyril "jahk" Renoud has joined Natus Vincere as an analyst.

Jahk began his R6 career back in Season 1 of the Pro League when he played on Epsilon Esports, achieving four draws and three losses to finish in seventh place. After a year out of the top league, his new roster of unKnights (later known as ARES, Lucky7 and Oplon) made it back to the Pro League but was unable to achieve much, finishing joint sixth for two seasons before finally being related in Season 7. Since then he has primarily been helped the Italian champions of EnD Gaming/Mkers as an analyst, work which has now landed him a role back in the Pro League.

Now, with one convincing 7-1 victory under his belt against Team Vitality, his next target will be GiFu eSports as he prepares for their game on Friday.

September 1st: SlebbeN, Gomfi, and oVie leave, Movetaho and Jonitr Join

After a horrendous first half of the Pro League that saw them collect just one point from seven games, GiFu eSports are all change prior to the start of the second half of Season 10. Santino "Gomfi" de Meulenaere, Alex "SlebbeN" Nordlund, and Michiel "oVie" van Dartel have all left the team, with Aleksi "Movetaho" Kuoppa and Jonitr the player replacements as GiFu returns to full-Finnish lineup.

Movetaho joins GiFu from the KKona KKopteri, another Finnish squad, and had helped them recently qualify for the Challenger League this season. Jonitr, on the other hand, also has some competitive Rainbow Six experience, having once been on MnM Gaming and also having played in the Nordic Championships.

August 8th: LFO Roster Joins Giants Gaming

The org-less lineup of Looking For Org (previously known as LeStream Esports) has been acquired by the Spanish organisation of Giants Gaming.

Looking For Org currently sits second in the European region's Pro League and finished second at both the Vegas Minor and DreamHack Valencia 2019 showing themselves to be a major competitor at the upcoming Six Major. Going into this event they have now signed with Giants, best known for their Spanish roster which competed in the Spain Nationals with the core of the ex-gBots Pro League roster from Year 1 and 2. The organisation will retain both lineups as at there is no conflict of interest concerns of yet. Their debut game under this brand will be on Monday as Giants Gaming faces Ninjas in Pyjamas in their opening game of the Raliegh Major.

August 5th: Jess leaves PENTA, SirBoss Benched, Janixs Joins as Trialist

After ten months with PENTA, head coach and analyst Jessica "Jess" Bolden has left the team, with Ferenc "SirBoss" Mérész also being moved to a substitute role. Janis "Janixs" Linins has joined the team in a trial role after having played through the EU Qualifiers for the Six Major Raleigh.

Jess has left the team after an apparent fallout with the team, as described in a 40-minute video released by her where she has alleged that there were figures in the PENTA roster working against her by attempting to create mistrust and prevent her from doing her job. According to her, after having joined the team as an analyst, her role had ballooned to that of the coach as well, but things had eventually soured.

SirBoss also mentioned on Twitter that this situation is one that didn't "go the way [he had] planned", seemingly hinting that he had been a victim of the fallout between the players that Jess had explained in her video. As such, he will now be continuing on with the team only as a substitute.

Both Jess and SirBoss had not been seen with the team for a while now, with the former having been on holiday around Europe. Moving onwards, Jess has announced that she will be headlining a new CCS project for which additional details are yet to be announced.

July 24th: Hyperino Joins Chaos as Analyst

Hyperino has joined the Pro League team of Chaos just a few days after their seventh playday of the season in an analysis role. Here he'll assist the team's coach of Syred in the aim of improving their performance in the second half of the season as they currently sit in sixth place in the Pro League.

And so that's every change within the European region of the Pro League so far in this transfer period.