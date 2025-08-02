Siege X Esports World Cup talent unveiled

The Esports World Cup unveiled the casters and analysts that will work on the Siege X Esports World Cup. The talent list includes some of the most popular voices in Rainbow Six Siege's esports scene.

Iain Chambers and Ghassan "Milosh" Finge will work as Stage Hosts while Keitoum "Giniro" Baddaje will be the Desk Host. The former Cloud9, Team Reciprocity, Oxygen Esports, among others, Gabriel "LaXInG" Mirélez will be the event's interviewer.

The team casting the matches will include Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen, James "Devmarta" Stewart, Jesse Chick, and Samuel "Stoax" Stewart. The latter hadn't worked at a Rainbow Six Siege event since the BLAST R6 Major Montreal.

Finally, the analyst desk will have three people, including the Europe and MENA League 2025 duo Léo "Alphama" Robine and Anne "FastAnne" Janssen, and Jessica "Jess" Bolden, who's making a return to an international analyst desk. Her last appearance was at the Six Invitational 2022.

The Esports World Cup also revealed the teams working on Stream B and Stream C, which will include:

Stream B: Jasmine "Veracity" Kanuga, Jake "Zenox" Venditti, Michael "Guzz" Gurrie, and Darren "Gibson" Gibson

Stream C: Robert "Manic" Munday, Dylan "Whippet" Maguire, Jonathan "Fellow" Szuch, Harrison "Crow" Broder

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.