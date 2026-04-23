DarkZero Esports qualify for BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City

DarkZero Esports have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City after back-to-back 2-1 victories against Spacestation and Shopify Rebellion. The purple roster had to qualify for the main event through the Lower Bracket after losing against Wildcard on the day before.

Today's results also mean that DarkZero Esports have finished in third place of the North America League 2026 Kickoff only behind Five Fears and Wildcard. This means the Americans won't have to take part in the initial play in stage.

The BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City will be DarkZero Esports' first international appearance since the Rainbow Six Siege X Esports World Cup 2025. Back then, the Americans were group staged. After missing out on the Six Invitational 2026, the purple team decided to make changes to their Rainbow Six Siege lineup, acquiring the former Spacestation core, as well as Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo (M80) and keeping Nick "njr" Rapier.