The BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City will be the first international competition of the BLAST R6 2026-27 season. Involving 20 of the best Rainbow Six Siege teams from all around the globe, the tournament is the first big step towards securing a spot to compete at the Six Invitational 2027.

Although the event will begin on May 8, we alread know half of the teams that will compete in Salt Lake City next month. So far, a lot of upsets have already shaped what could be an event full of Cinderella stories.

Here's more information on the teams that have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City so far, as well as a look at how the spots have been distributed across the different regions:

Teams qualified for BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City so far

At the time of writing (April 21) these are the teams that have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City so far:

Here's a detailed look of the qualified teams:

G2 Esports

We will get to see Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu and Zack "Stompn" Lamb playing together at an international event for the first time in Salt Lake City next month. The samurai won the Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff and are one of the favorites to lift the first international trophy of the season next month.

Virtus.pro

The Bears' transition from a full-Russian lineup to an European mix using English comms has been smoother than expected. After almost a year, the team returned to international heights after finishing in second place in the Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff.

Twisted Minds

In less than two months, Twisted Minds have gone from being a Challenger Series team to not just being in Europe and MENA's top flight but also qualifying for international events. Salt Lake City will be the players' first international appearance since the core's Top 8 finish at the Six Invitational 2025 under Team Falcons.

Team Falcons

Team Falcons finished in fourth place of the Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff, meaning they will have to take part in the play ins to reach the Swiss Stage. Logically, the signing of Marc "jume" Steinmann after years of competing with Shaiiko has been a difficult process of adaptation. However, it's not the first time we see Team Falcons having a slow start to a season. They will be one of the favorites in Salt Lake City.

FURIA

FURIA's new roster stole the show in South America as Gustavo "HerdsZ" Herdina qualified for Salt Lake City; while his former teammates, now at Team Liquid Alienware, didn't.

The Black Panthers have left some great performances in South America. In fact, it's worth highlighting that w7m esports' first BLAST R6 Major appearance after they parted ways with the Six Invitational 2024 champions ended in success. Could the Black Panthers repeat history?

Ninjas in Pyjamas

The shinobi shocked the fans with a 2-1 victory against Team Liquid Alienware in South America's Upper Bracket Semifinal. Against FURIA, the Brazilians couldn't take the region's first seed. However, taking South America's second spot is way higher than any expectations put around them at the start of the season.

FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan qualified for Salt Lake City through the hard path: by dropping to the Lower Bracket and having to face off Team Liquid Alienware in a do-or-die match. The Six Invitational 2025 and Six Invitational 2026 champions managed to take South America's third seed after beating the Blue Cavalry and LOS.

LOS

Finally, LOS will also represent South America in what will be the team's first international appearance since taking part in the Six Invitational 2024. It's a good start for the orange roster, who qualified for Salt Lake City after taking down Fluxo W7M in the Lower Bracket Semifinal.

Weibo Gaming

Weibo Gaming had no issues to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City as they did so after winning six consecutive maps against FURY, Soul's Heart Esport, and Team Orchid. On April 25, 2026, the team will play in Asia's Grand Final for a chance to improve their seeding in Salt Lake City.

All Gamers

All Gamers became the first Chinese side to qualify for an international Rainbow Six Siege event after reaching the CN League 2026 Kickoff Upper Bracket Final. They are seen as China's best team, after winning the GVC Series 2025 and being one match away from qualifying for the Six Invitational 2026.

EDward Gaming

EDward Gaming followed All Gamers' footsteps as they qualified for Salt Lake City one day after their fellows did so. In EDward Gaming's case, the team had to play the Qualifying Stage to clinch a spot in the CN League 2026. The rest is history.