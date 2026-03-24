Y11S.1 Patch Notes: Everything you need to know

Ubisoft have presented today the first Patch Notes of Year 11, including tweaks to the operator abilities of Flores, Iana, Jäger, Nokk, Rook, and Wamai. Additionally, two weapon changes have also been made. You can check Ubisoft's official blog post here.

Here's a look at all of the changes announced today coming alongside Y11S1.1 Patch:

Flores

Delay to exit the RCE-RATERO drone after triggering the explosion has been reduced from two seconds to one second.

Iana

Gemini Replicator's duration has been increased from 15 to 18 seconds.

Jäger

Jäger's ADS cooldown has been reduced from ten to nine seconds.

Nokk

HEL Presence's duration has been increased from 10 to 13 seconds.

Rook

Rook's Armor Pack has gained five health points, going from 20 to 25 HP.

Wamai

The activation time of the MAG-NET System has been reduced from 2 to 1.5 seconds.

M12

The damage of the M12 has been upgraded from 40 to 42 HP. This change only affects Caveira as she's the only operator that has access to this weapon.

POF-9

The damage of the POF-9 has been upgraded from 35 to 37 HP. This change only affects Sens as they are the only operator that has access to this weapon.

Gameplay and user experience fixes

Additionally, Ubisoft made various gameplay and user experience fixes, including:

FIXED - Solid Snakes OSP Pouch may highlight two gadgets as selected, making one of them unusable.

FIXED - Operator's prone movement speed is faster than in previous seasons.

FIXED - Wamai's Mag-NET still catches throwable devices even after it is destroyed.

FIXED - Attackers lose control over their drone during the Preparation Phase if another Operator spectates it.

FIXED - Solid Snake's Soliton Radar MK III can detect the 2nd floor of Oregon map from EXT Dorms Roof.

FIXED - Ram can hide inside and see through her BU-GI Auto Breacher by deploying it on a window frame.

FIXED - Shooting Iana's Gemini Replicator in front of smoke causes some of the smoke VFX to disappear.

FIXED - Gridlock's Trax Stingers don't get destroyed by Denari's T.R.I.P. Connector.

FIXED - When playing an online match against AI, the AI Attackers won't rappel.

FIXED - The time it takes holding the button to deploy the defuser is longer than expected.

FIXED - Flickering sky texture in Dual Front.

FIXED - Missing explosion VFX and SFX for Flores's RCE-Ratero Charge when the Master Assassin ability skin is equipped.

FIXED - Spectating Solid Snake after he's activated Soliton Radar Mk III will display no information on the radar screen.

FIXED - Rebinding the secondary input for Switch Ability Mode causes the selected input to not work.