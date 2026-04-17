Twisted Minds qualify for BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City

Twisted Minds have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City after a 2-1 victory against Shifters in the Lower Bracket Semifinals of the Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff.

Shifters had the better start to the series as they took down the MENA roster after a flawless win on Chalet. However, Twisted Minds bounced back with 7-5 and 7-2 wins on Clubhouse and Kafe Dostoyevsky, respectively.

This will be Twisted Minds' first international appearance in Rainbow Six Siege's esports ecosystem. It will also be the first appearance of a MENA lineup at an international Rainbow Six Siege competition since Twisted Minds' current core competed at the Six Invitational 2025, where they finished among the best eight sides in the tournament.

Shortly after their qualification, the players secured themselves a spot in the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Swiss Stage after a 2-0 victory against Team Falcons. Therefore, the European mix will have to take part in the play in.