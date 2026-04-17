Team Falcons qualify for BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City

Team Falcons qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City after taking down Team Secret in the Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff following 7-1, 7-0 victories on Kafe Dostoyevsky and Fortress.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.83, Team Falcons' IGL Théo "LikEfac" Mariano was the best player of the match. The rest of Team Falcons players also managed to secure positive ratings and KOSTs of 93, 86, and 80. Meanwhile, Team Secret's best player was Noah "Noa" Urwitz, who finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 0.78.

Logically, this result also means that Team Secret won't be in Salt Lake City competing for the first international championship of the season. The European mix suffered two crucial departures shortly after the Six Invitational 2026 grand final as Adrian "Adrian" Tryka and Marc "jume" Steinmann joined Wildcard and Team Falcons, respectively. This is the first international event Team Secret miss out on since the Six Invitational 2024.