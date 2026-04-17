Best operators to play 1v1 matches in Rainbow Six Siege

On April 16, Ubisoft released the long-awaited 1v1 playlist to Rainbow Six Siege. The first news regarding the launch of the game mode came during the Six Invitational 2026; two months later, it's finally here.

As of now, the 1v1 playlist is a time-limited Arcade Event. This means that in just about a fortnight the game mode will be gone. However, developers already said that, if the feedback is positive, the possibility of bringing it back in the near future is very real.

Logically, 1v1s are completely different to Rainbow Six Siege's 5v5 standard experience. First, all shield operators are locked, meaning players can't use Montagne, Blackbeard, Blitz, or Clash. Additionally, the playlist only uses Clubhouse, House, and Oregon.

Considering this playlist is new, many players may be confused and unsure of what to expect or what operators to use. Therefore, we have put together a list with the best five operators to use in Rainbow Six Siege's 1v1 playlist:

Deimos

Deimos is arguably the best operator for a 1v1 match in Rainbow Six Siege. His ability gives him the exact location of his opponent for a few seconds, which comes in handy. His revolver is also very strong and it just takes a bunch of bullets to kill the defender.

Logically, defenders aren't dumb: they know that Deimos is a great pick. Therefore, players often ban the attacker at the very start of the match.

Vigil

If you don't mind playing against Deimos, Vigil is a great counter. In fact, when the 1v1 duels were introduced in RE:L0:AD, the majority of professional players would use the South Korean operator as he can be played with the BOSG and the SMG-12. Impact grenades also ensure Vigil a fast escaping route. His ability is pretty selfish in Rainbow Six Siege, which is perfect in 1v1 games.

Mute

Another counter to Deimos is Mute, and that's why many players seem to pick the S.A.S. operator. Mute's jammers always do the trick and make it difficult for the attacker to drone. Additionally, Mute's shotgun and his iconic SMG-11 come in handy in a 1v1 match.

Dokkaebi

Logically, if Vigil is strong due to his loadout, Dokkaebi is no exception. The South Korean attacker has the same weapon loadout as Vigil and her Logic Bombs are a perfect tool to have a vague idea of the enemy's location. Don't expect to hack any cameras, though!

Ying

Last but not least, it's also worth mentioning Ying. Ying's both primary options are very helpful in 1v1 duels, not to mention her Candelas: use a bunch of them to get an easy kill after blinding your opponent.

Other operators that should be mentioned are Grim, Lesion, Azami, Mira, Goyo, and even Ela!