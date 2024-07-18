Wolves Esports part ways with BiBooAF

Wolves Esports have unveiled the decision to part ways with Bastien "BiBooAF" Dulac. The Frenchman joined the English Premier League side in May 2022 after the organization picked up the organization-less roster Looking For Org.

Since then, the 27-year-old competed in five Majors and two Six Invitationals, with his best result outside of Europe being a Top 6 finish at the Six Invitational 2023.

The decision to part ways with BiBooAF comes a few months after missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Manchester. Shortly after the team's absence in England, Wolves Esports allowed the Frenchman to explore his options. Later on, the team also benched Axel "Shiinka" Freisberg, as the organization decided to play with Asa and Lasmooo as temporary stand-ins. The pack's decision paid off almost instantly, as they qualified for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's Esports World Cup following their victories against G2 Esports and Into the Breach.

Unfortunately, the future steps of the Frenchman in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene are unclear. However, shortly after he was benched from Wolves Esports on May 28, the player admitted to still being "hungry to compete and win."