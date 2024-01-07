Will Rainbow Six Siege be on mobile?

Many popular shooters have become popular on mobile, including Fortnite, Call of Duty, and now Apex Legends. Is Rainbow Six Siege going to be next?

Sort of.

Ubisoft recently announced that there was going to be a Tom Clancy game on mobile. But it's not Rainbow Six Siege Mobile, just Rainbow Six Mobile. What does this mean?

Rainbow Six Mobile is similar to Rainbow Six Siege in many ways, including variations of the popular operators and maps from the FPS. The gameplay is shaping up to be pretty similar as well. But developers have made it clear that Rainbow Six Mobile isn't Rainbow Six Siege for your phone — it's a different experience.

"While the core gameplay, characters, and maps may share similarities with Siege, we’ve rebuilt everything from the ground up with mobile usability in mind. We have put a lot of work under the hood to adapt the Siege experience for mobile devices. This includes an entirely new gameplay control system developed specifically for mobile and extensive optimization of the UI and in-game visual presentation," developers said.

Will Rainbow Six Siege be on playable on mobile?

Although players can't play Rainbow Six Siege on mobile, Ubisoft have developed a new video-game for phone players: Rainbow Six Mobile. So, the answer is, yes!

Your favorite operators in Rainbow Six Siege will feature in this exciting new title. As of now, only 18 operators have been announced. Keep in mind that Siege's operator pool has more than 60 names on it!

When is Rainbow Six coming to mobile?

Rainbow Six Mobile is now in its soft launch phase, which means the game will be out for everyone soon. However, right now, it's very difficult to give an approximate date.

Ubisoft has also unveiled the name of the first Rainbow Six Mobile season, which is called Operation Fallen Sakura. This includes a new game mode and even a Ranked playlist!

Can I play Rainbow Six Mobile?

Rainbow Six Mobile's soft launch has taken place in Canada and Mexico and more regions will be added soon. This means that you can only play Rainbow Six Mobile from these two countries.

However, Ubisoft will add more countries soon. Don't miss out on anything regarding Rainbow Six Mobile as your country may be added in the next couple of months!