Wildcard part ways with meepeY

Wildcard have parted ways with Matthew "meepeY" Sharples ten months after adding him as the team's coach for the 2024 season.

While all eyes are currently on the teams that will compete at the Six Invitational 2025 those who didn't are already looking forward to the upcoming season. Among other 18 teams, Wildcard have already been confirmed to be part of the R6 Share 2025 program.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Wildcard has started by dropping the Six Berlin Major champion and former Team Secret player, meepeY.

Under the British coach's orders, Wildcard collected a seventh-place and a fifth-place finish in the first and second North America League 2024 stages, respectively.

He also helped the team to finish in second place of ELEMENT THREE as they were beaten by the eventual BLAST R6 Major Montreal-bound Mkers, who would change to CL4L after parting ways with the Italian organization. Both teams clashed again in Montreal's Last Chance Qualifiers as Wildcard lost the match after an overtime loss on Nighthaven Labs.

In January 2025, Wildcard was one match away from qualifying for the Six Invitational 2025 as they lost against Oxygen Esports in the Six Invitational 2025 North America grand final.

After Wildcard's announcement, the British coach has already revealed he's currently looking for a new team to coach or manage. He has declared himself as a free agent.

