Wildcard Gaming joins North America League

Almost five years after joining the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene to compete in APAC, Wildcard Gaming have taken the decision to move to the North America League.

During Wildcard Gaming's stay in Oceania, the organization made its international debut at the PL Season 10 Finals played in Tokoname, Japan.

Later on, the Aussies competed at the Six Invitational 2020, where they finished at the bottom of their group. Unfortunately, that was Wildcard's final international appearence despite qualifying for the Six Invitational 2021, as they couldn't attend the event.

Wildcard Gaming's decision comes after the team's second-place finish at the Oceania League Stage 1.

Despite the team having 130 SI Points from their performances throughout Stage 1, Wildcard Gaming's CEO has already said having "no intention of taking the SI Points."

Recently, the organization's R6 Share bundle for Year 8 was introduced to Rainbow Six Siege, including an operator card background universal cosmetic and a skin for Nøkk and Smoke's FMG-9.