Wildcard and M80 qualify for BLAST R6 Major Munich

Wildcard and M80 have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Munich after taking down Oxygen Esports and DarkZero Esports, respectively.

Wildcard's win over Oxygen Esports was the most upsetting of the night as the green roster headed to tonight's game as favourites following their unbeaten group phase run. Surprisingly enough, their 0-2 defeat over Shopify Rebellion in the Upper Bracket was just a spoiler of what was going to happen next: against all of the odds, Wildcard clinched a spot to compete in Munich after 2-7 and 7-8 wins on Clubhouse and Nighthaven Labs.

This result is definitely a special one for Wildcard as the organisation had been denied of Six Invitational 2025 and Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 qualifications by Oxygen Esports. Tonight, Wildcard are the winning side of the clash, meaning their Six Invitational 2026 qualification hopes are still well-alive too.

Meanwhile, M80 confirmed their spot at the BLAST R6 Major Munich after a 2-0 win against DarkZero Esports, including 7-3 and 8-6 victories on Chalet and Consulate, respectively. The American roster has shown great consistency throughout the split as the team's only defeat so fat in Stage 2 came against Spacestation in the Upper Bracket Semifinals.

Tonight's win against DarkZero Esports is crucial for M80 as the team have just earned their first 100 SI Points this season. This means they must keep winning their North America League 2025 Stage 2 games in order to still have good chances to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026 through the Global Standings. Fortunately for them, qualifying for Munich is a first step to the right direction.

For more information about Ubisoft, Operation High Stakes, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.