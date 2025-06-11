Wildcard sign Lagonis as new head coach

Wildcard have announced the signing of the former Team Liquid IGL and Six Mexico Major champion Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi.

With over five years of experience as a professional player and after having played multiple international championships, including three Major grand finals, the Brazilian has decided to start his coaching career.

The addition of Lagonis to Wildcard means Justin "Justin" Ponce's role in the team is now unknown. While he will still work with Wildcard's players and Lagonis, it's hard to say if the American will be in an analyst or a coaching position.

Under Justin's orders, Wildcard reached RE:L0:AD's semifinals as they were knocked out by CAG Osaka. It was Wildcard's first international appearance since joining North America's top flight.

Following the signing of Lagonis, Wildcard now has two Brazilian members in the former Team Liquid IGL and the BLAST R6 Major Montreal champion Leonardo "Dash" Lopes. Alongside Evan "Kanzen" Bushore, the three are the most experienced members in the squad.

Meanwhile, the French talent Joan "bbySharKK" Benito is the other import in Wildcard's squad for the 2025 season. He was arguably one of Wildcard's best players in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, so we expect many fans and teams to closely follow his early steps in North America's top flight.

Wildcard's squad to compete in the North America League 2025 Stage 1 looks as the following:

Evan "Kanzen" Bushore

Leonardo "Dash" Lopes

Joan "bbySharKK" Benito

Brady "Spiker" Lukens

Jacob "Bae" Dowling

Kile "Wifi" Galati (Substitute)

Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi (Head Coach)

Justin "Justin" Ponce (Coach)

