When will Siege X's maintenance end?

Finally, after four months since Ubisoft's first official words about Rainbow Six Siege X, the game-changing update is going live today.

Following today's Rainbow Six Siege X maintenance, players will be finally able to enjoy the new update on the game's live version. However, during the maintenance, the Rainbow Six Siege servers will be temporarily down.

Here's more information about when the servers will be back on and, most importantly, when the Siege X maintenance will conclude.

When will Siege X's maintenance conclude?

Siege X's maintenance is expected to conclude at 12 PM EDT and 6 PM CEST. In total, today's maintenance is expected to last two hours.

The Rainbow Six Siege X maintenance will be two hours due to the update being considerably bigger than previous seasons. Keep in mind that Rainbow Six Siege X and Operation Daybreak will completely transform the game, adding modernized maps, audio and visual overhauls, operator balances, and many more changes.

When did the Siege X maintenance begin?

The Siege X maintenance began at 10 AM EDT and 4 PM CEST. This is the usual time for all important Rainbow Six Siege patch releases.

Here's a full look at the patch sizes for Siege X, according to Ubisoft's Patch Notes Addendum:

Ubisoft Connect : 51.9 GB - with Ultra HD Textures: 91.53 GB

Steam : 32.3 GB - with Ultra HD Textures: 39.1 GB

Xbox One : 37.6GB

Xbox Series X|S : 57.6 GB

PlayStation®4 : 48.63 GB

PlayStation®5 : 41.37 GB

Therefore, make sure to have enough space in your platform to be able to download the update. We promise you it will be worth it!

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.