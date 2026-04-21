Dual Front was introduced to Rainbow Six Siege in Year 10 Season 2 with the launch of Rainbow Six Siege X. It was first revealed during the Rainbow Six Siege X Showcase that took place in Atlanta, Georgia, in March 2025.

Unfortunately for Dual Front fans, Ubisoft already announced that Dual Front will be removed from Rainbow Six Siege with the launch of Year 11 Season 2. Instead, Ubisoft will focus on the addition of 1v1 and 3v3 playlists.

Therefore, Dual Front will be removed from Rainbow Six Siege a year after its full deployment in the game. Overall, the community sees Dual Front as a big miss; a cool concept that probably didn't belong to Rainbow Six Siege.

However, Dual Front hasn't been a waste of time and resources. As revealed by Ubisoft's developers during the Six Invitational 2026, Dual Front helped building some features that were eventually added to other parts of Rainbow Six Siege. One of the main examples is the mini map that was added in some tutorial game modes, or Solid Snake himself: his ability primarily uses tools that were first introduced in Dual Front.

Regardless of Dual Front's contributions to Rainbow Six Siege, the truth is that the game mode will be removed in Year 11 Season 2. But, when is that going to happen, exactly?

Well, whilst we still don't have an exact date for Year 11 Season 2's deployment, we expect Dual Front to be removed from Rainbow Six Siege somewhen between June 2 and June 3, which is when Year 11 Season 2 should be released.

Usually, new seasons are released two weeks after the conclusion of an international Rainbow Six Siege event. The closest one to us is the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City, which will be played between May 8 and May 17. Then, Ubisoft will give players the chance to try out Year 11 Season 2 on the Test Server for two weeks... and release the season immediately after a fortnight.

Therefore, players still have six weeks to play Dual Front. Time is ticking and you still have a chance to claim your Dual Front Badge for winning 100 matches. Are you going to do it?