On May 17, 2026, right before the start of the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City grand final, Ubisoft unveiled all of the details regarding Operation System Override.

Including the new map Calypso Casino, a Dokkaebi remaster, the launch of Ranked 3.0, among many other features and balancing changes, Operation System Override has got Rainbow Six Siege's community greatly thrilled.

Logically, Rainbow Six Siege players can't wait any longer to try out all of the features coming in Operation System Override. However, Rainbow Six Siege's new season is coming on June 2, 2026.

Fortunately, there's a way for players to actually get their hands on what's to come to Rainbow Six Siege in the next few weeks: the Test Server.

Just like in previous seasons, Ubisoft will allow players to download the Test Server to enjoy the next season's updates before they are launched in Rainbow Six Siege. Downloading the Operation System Override Test Server doesn't only allow players to try out the upcoming update; it also helps developers to find and tackle bugs and other exploits quickly.

During the Operation System Override reveal, Ubisoft revealed that the Test Server would open the following day. However, that hasn't been the case. Instead, Rainbow Six Siege's Operation System Override will open on May 19 2026.

Although the Test Server will open one day later than expected, two weeks is enough time for players to send their feedback regarding the new season to Ubisoft so developers can make the final tweaks. We highly encourage you to download the Test Server as this upcoming season brings a lot of changes and new features; all feedback will be gladly welcomed by Ubisoft!