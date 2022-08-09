Rainbow Six Siege's international action is back in just one week! However, when does the tournament kick-off?

Read more: Rainbow Six Siege releases Jackal Six Major EU bundle

When does the Berlin Major start?

The Berlin Major will start on Aug. 15 and will last until Aug. 21.

Group stage games will be played throughout the first three days of the competition. After a day's break on Thursday, the Playoffs will begin on Friday and will end on Sunday.

Where is the Berlin Major being played?

The Berlin Major's venue is the Theatre am Potsdamer Platz, located close to the center of Berlin, just three kilomiters from the famous Alexander Platz.

Who is playing in the Berlin Major?

A total of 16 teams will be competing in the Berlin Major. For Majors, four teams from each region qualify, including APAC North and South, Europe, LATAM, and North America.

Fan-favorites G2 Esports will try to get back to the top in front of their people, as the team's headquarters are just 400 meters away from the venue.

However, Astralis arguably are the favorites to take it home. After losing Charlotte's Grand Final against DarkZero Esports, the Americans want to redeem themselves in the lion's den, Europe.

People also expect DWG KIA to do well in Berlin, as the Koreans are considered to be APAC's best bullet at the Major -- which would be the very first international win for an Asian team in Siege.

Meanwhile, Brazilian rosters are hungry to demonstrate their real potential, after w7m esports and FURIA Esports were not allowed to travel to Charlotte due to visa issues.

For more information about the competition, check out our informative article where we explain to you everything you need to know about the Berlin Major.