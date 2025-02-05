Six Invitational 2025 Day 3 Preview: FURIA back in action after first day upset, crucial day in Group D, and more!

As we reach the equator of the Six Invitational 2025 group stage, it's already do-or-die time for some of the teams in the tournament.

Keep on reading to know more about the matches that will be played in the third day of Six Invitational 2025 action.

Team Joel vs. Unwanted

Team Joel desperately needs a win today as any sort of defeat (0-2 or 1-2) would likely knock out the Asian roster of the Six Invitational 2025 after just three days of action.

The fish's opponent today will be Unwanted. The Americans made their Six Invitational 2025 debut yesterday with a 2-1 victory over Team Liquid, only two months after making deep roster and staff changes.

While Unwanted can afford a defeat today, as they still have to face M80 and G2 Esports, a win against Team Joel would see the Americans clinching a playoff spot. Let the orgless games begin.

G2 Esports vs. Team Liquid

G2 Esports and Team Liquid will clash for the third time this season after having met in Manchester and Montreal.

Although the Brazilians should be the favorites after having won the previous two duels, G2 Esports' performance against M80 and Liquid's defeat against Unwanted are two solid reasons to think the Europeans may be in a better shape.

So far, it feels like G2 Esports have got the hang of it after the arrival of Gabriel "cameram4n" Hespanhol and the decision to make Aleksi "UUNO" Työppönen the roster's new IGL.

Currently standing in second place with four points, G2 Esports could get full control of Group A with a win against the Blue Cavalry. The Europeans would instantly become the favorites to get the group's first seed as they would still have to face Team Joel and Unwanted.

FURIA Esports vs. Team Secret

While both sides have still three games to get back on track, it's fair to say CAG Osaka's unexpected results have put a lot of pressure over both FURIA Esports and Team Secret. Therefore, the loser of today's clash could face an early exit and room for mistake would drastically narrow down.

As explained by Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia in an interview with SiegeGG, the reason behind FURIA Esports' underwhelming results has been the shield meta. If that's really the case, the Brazilians could be in serious trouble against Team Secret, a side that has perfectly mastered the art of shields. Following the world champions' surprising defeat against CAG Osaka, they can't afford to lose against the Europeans.

Meanwhile, Team Secret is in a similar situation. The team started the Six Invitational 2025 with a narrow 1-2 defeat against Shopify Rebellion and another loss today would put them in serious trouble, especially considering they will play against FaZe Clan the following day.

Shopify Rebellion vs. CAG Osaka

The Cinderella of the Six Invitational 2025 has been, so far, CAG Osaka. The Japanese have always been the fans' punching bag due to their inability of reaching international playoffs, especially at the Six Invitational, where the Cyclops failed to do so in every edition they featured in: 2021, 2022, and 2024.

However, the Cyclop Curse may already be over after the team's 2-0 win over FURIA Esports and the team's map win against FaZe Clan. Since the introduction of the current Six Invitational group stage format, no team with five or more points has been knocked out in the group stage.

With the Cyclops simply playing to finally break the curse, another map win today would make it even more likely for them to finally reach the playoffs. Nonetheless, it's time to think about reaching higher goals: a win against Shopify Rebellion would make the Japanese roster a strong contender to secure an Upper Bracket ticket.

Meanwhile, Shopify Rebellion must take the opportunity and get the victory against CAG Osaka, as the team's last group stage game will be tomorrow versus FURIA Esports, who could really need the victory if the Brazilians lose against Team Secret later today. After all, this is the group of death; teams must take all of their chances.

Team BDS vs. RazaH Company

While the majority of fans expected Team BDS to rule Group C with an iron fist, the Europeans' first game ended in tears and anger as they suffered a 1-2 loss against DarkZero Esports.

However, the Esports World Cup 2024 champions have the chance to redeem themselves today against the current top seed in the group, RazaH Company. The Brazilians have already collected seven points following wins against DarkZero Esports and Team Falcons and it's a matter of time for them to clinch a playoff spot.

Team Falcons vs. DarkZero Esports

While it has only been three months since Team Falcons defeated DarkZero Esports in the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, today's match could be completely different.

Firstly, Montreal's clash was a BO1 series. In a BO3 game, the room for mistake is a bit bigger, which could benefit the Americans. Secondly, DarkZero Esports' win against Team BDS has surely improved the team's confidence. Either way, the winner of this clash will get closer to a potential top seed which could be differential ahead of the playoffs.

w7m esports vs. Virtus.pro

After victories against the North American sides Spacestation Gaming and Oxygen Esports, Virtus.pro is the favorite to take Group D's first seed. However, with a match against SCARZ on Thursday, they must defeat w7m esports to make it almost definitive.

Unfortunately, whle Virtus.pro's record against North American sides is perfect, the team's record against Brazilian teams is extremely negative: since the start of the 2023 season the Bears have lost eight of the eleven matches they have played against Brazilian rosters.

Defeating the Bulls today would be a big confidence boost for Virtus.pro, who finished in third place at the Six Invitational 2024.

Oxygen Esports vs. SCARZ

While w7m esports and Virtus.pro will clash in a match that could decide who's taking Group D's first seed, Oxygen Esports and SCARZ will meet in a crucial match to avoid a group stage elimination.

The Americans head to the game as the favorites to take the win after securing one point against the BLAST R6 Major Montreal champions, w7m esports, following their 7-3 win on Lair. Moreover, SCARZ's underwhelming performance against Spacestation Gaming doesn't bring much hope.

With CAG Osaka's results in Group B, a SCARZ victory today against Oxygen Esports could make the Six Invitational 2025 one of the best tournaments in Japan's recent history in Rainbow Six Siege.

