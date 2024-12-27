What have been the best FPS esports competitions in 2024?

The esports world is huge. With so many titles to choose from, it's hard to know what better suits you; although, if you enjoy spending time playing FPS video games, you will likely enjoy watching their esports competitions.

With 2024 coming to an end next week, we have had a look at the esports competitions played this year. Here are what we think were the most important six tournaments played in 2024!

Six Invitational 2024

The Six Invitational is Rainbow Six Siege's world championship. It's played once a year, every February.

In 2024, 20 of the best Rainbow Six Siege rosters in the world traveled to São Paulo, Brazil, to battle for the world champion title: the sledgehammer.

By the conclusion of the playoffs, the best six teams of the competition clashed in the tournament's finals, including Soniqs, DarkZero Esports, G2 Esports, Virtus.pro, FaZe Clan, and w7m esports.

After a heated grand final, the Bulls became world champions for the first time after taking down FaZe Clan following a seven-round comeback in the fifth and final map of the series.

It's also worth mentioning that the grand final included two brothers in Thiago "handyy" Ferreira and Felipe "nade" Ferreira, with the latter one being part of the eventual world champions. Shortly after, the Bulls sold their Rainbow Six Siege roster to the Brazilian powerhouse FURIA Esports.

Esports World Cup 2024

The Esports World Cup included multiple FPS competitions, with the best ones arguably being Counter-Strike 2, Rainbow Six Siege, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends.

In Counter-Strike 2, Natus Vincere won the Esports World Cup after victories against FaZe Clan, MOUZ, and G2 Esports. Meanwhile, another European roster won Rainbow Six Siege's Esports World Cup, as Team BDS won its third international championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after a 3-0 victory against w7m esports.

In Apex Legends, Alliance ended up taking the win after a thrilling grand final which saw the Europeans closely followed by Team Falcons, Luminosity, and Gaimin Gladiators.

Finally, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III's Esports World Cup fell into the hands of Atlanta FaZe, while Team Falcons won the Call of Duty: Warzone Esports World Cup.

PGL Major Copenhagen 2024

The PGL Major Copenhagen 2024 stole the show for multiple reasons. First, and the most obvious one, the tournament included 24 teams from all around the world, who competed to not just take home the trophy but also a part of the USD$1,25M prize pool.

Unfortunately, many FPS fans started following the competition after some people from the crowd rushed the stage, damaging the trophy in the process.

Regardless of what happened outside of the server, the players delivered a great performance and Natus Vincere ended up taking the trophy home after a thrilling 2-1 victory against FaZe Clan.

BLAST R6 Major Montreal

The BLAST R6 Major Montreal was the second and final BLAST R6 Major of the Rainbow Six Siege 2024 esports season. After the conclusion of the regional divisions, the 20 best teams in the second split were invited to compete in the BLAST R6 Major Montreal.

Following a thrilling Phase 2, the best eight teams moved to the tournament's finals. Eventually, Team BDS and w7m esports reached the grand final, which was a replay of the Esports World Cup 2024 grand final. This time, the result was different as the Bulls won against the Europeans.

After having won the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen and the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta, the Brazilians' win in Montreal was the organization's third BLAST R6 Major championship and the organization's fourth Rainbow Six Siege international tropy.

BLAST Premier World Final 2024

Last but not least, eight of the best Counter-Strike 2 teams played in the BLAST Premier World Final 2024 which took place in Sentosa, Singapore.

After a 2-0 record in the group stage and following a victory against Team Vitality, G2 Esports reached the grand final, where they played against Team Spirit. The Russian roster had lost against G2 Esports in the group stage and defeated FaZe Clan and Astralis to reach the tournament's grand final.

Eventually, G2 Esports defeated Team Spirit in a one-sided match that ended after the first three maps. With this victory, G2 Esports claimed not just the trophy but also USD$500,000.

Valorant Champions Seoul

The Valorant Champions Seoul took place in Seoul, South Korea, from August 1 to August 25. The tournament included 16 of the best Valorant rosters in the world, including esports powerhouses like G2 Esports, Fnatic, Team Heretics, Team Vitality, Gen.G Esports, Sentinels, and many more.

Surprisingly, EDward Gaming were crowned champions as they became the first Asian side to do so. Given the results obtained by the Chinese side and the time zone the tournament was played in, the Valorant Champions 2024 was the most followed tournament of its kind with over 9M watchers!

