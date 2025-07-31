What are the best skins of Siege X's Rengoku Event?

Shotguns, kunai, and infinite respawn... no wonder why the Rengoku Event is one of the players' favorite time-limited game modes in Rainbow Six Siege X.

While the game mode is extremely fun and dynamic, the action itself isn't the only reason why the community loves the Rengoku Event. The other reason is the game mode's skins.

In Rengoku, Rainbow Six Siege X operators don't go by their usual names and uniforms. Instead, they were some samurai-themed uniforms and headgears, which make them look extremely cool. Logically, the weapon skins follow similar designs, and, truth be told, players love it.

While we encourage you to have a look at the whole Rengoku Event collection, here are some of the best Rengoku Event skins:

Imprisoned Dragon

The Imprisoned Dragon weapon skin is Rengoku's Memento Weapon Skin. It's exclusive to Ash and Iana's G36C Assault Rifle.

This gun skin is arguably one of the best to have been released to Rainbow Six Siege X. It's the second-ever Mythical weapon skin released to the game and it features various elements that make the cosmetic stand out, including a dragon and a mask. The dragon starts moving and making noises when the skin's weapon inspect animation is triggered. Isn't that cool?

Into The Valley

The Into The Valley weapon skin is exclusive to Kapkan, Tachanka, and Azami's 9x19VSN. It's part of Azami's Everchill Bundle. The design mixes blue with gold, and it includes some waves that make this skin extremely pleasing to see.

Hopelessness Incarnate '25 operator card portrait for Hibana

The Hopelessness Incarnate '25 operator card portrait is one of the most popular of its kind in Rainbow Six Siege X. The original bundle was released two years ago. However, this year's edition is as cool as the other one, as it still portrays Hibana holding some flames on her hand. The colors are very similar, so we still think this is one of the best cosmetics of this year's collection!

Corrupted Devotion

One of this year's brand-new bundles is the Rengoku Event collection for Deimos. From this bundle, we want to highlight his operator card portrait, where players can fully see his design, including his wooden mask. Ubisoft has been using Deimos a lot recently, with skins for him in recent time-limited game modes... so, the Rengoku Event couldn't be an exception!

Hallowed Grounds

Last but not least, we chose the Hallowed Grounds operator card background, the only item of its kind in the collection. This is an Epic operator card background, which means it doesn't include animated elements. Still, this is a very peaceful operator card background, where players can see the outside of Skyscraper.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.