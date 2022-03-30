What are the best bomb sites in Emerald Plains?

Banner image: Ubisoft

It is very difficult to say which are the best bomb sites on a map that has just come up on the Test Server. However, we have done our best to figure out what could be the main bomb sites on Emerald Plains and how to exploit them.

Keep in mind that when a map is first released to the game, it is usually defended-sided. Let's have a look now at the bomb sites that feature in Emerald Plains, and how to move around them.

What are Emerald Plains' bomb sites?

Just as any other map in Siege, Emerald Plains has four different bomb sites. These are the following ones:

Kitchen / Dining

CEO Office / Administration

Painting / Gallery

Bar / Lounge

We have spent some time in the Test Server looking at the possibilities players have at defending and attacking them. These are our conclusions:

Kitchen / Dining

The pantry area has some similarities to Oregon basement's blue entry, and we can definitely see the duo of Smoke and Jäger or Wamai being played there. Another way to protect that from attackers is placing a Mira window, combined with a Mute.

In fact, Mira might be one of the strongest operators to defend this bomb site. Attackers might want to push from East Fountain, an area that will probably be easy to take from defenders. Nevertheless, that area is full of angles and doors that lead to other rooms, so cleaning roamers first might be the wisest move.

Mira is a very strong option to stop that from happening. A black window that faces East Fountain will give defenders two very useful angles: an angle to the door, and an angle to the first-floor door that connects the Archive area and the Ceramic Gallery.

Keep in mind, defenders should also focus on the top floor, especially the gallery area. With a hatch and breachable floor that link to the site, it will be pivotal for defenders to hold that area for as long as they can. Mira covering that angle can help at supporting her teammates.

Overall though, the top floor is what looks to be this site's main problem. Being full of windows and soft surfaces, attackers could have an easy job at getting that part of the map. Information could be a game-changer, as bulletproof cameras and Mute jammers could help defenders at holding attackers.

In the very likely case that Mira gets banned, operators like Echo or Maestro will have to take her role, and obviously, defenders would have to adapt their strat book.

DEF - The possible ideal lineup for Kitchen and Dining: Mute, Jäger, Mira, Smoke, Kaid.

ATK - The possible ideal lineup for Kitchen and Dining: Thermite, Nomad, Iana, Sledge, Jackal.

CEO Office / Administration

Can't wait to see what professionals attempt to do with this site, because we can't figure out a way to play it. There are many entry points, attackers can cut rotations by peaking windows, and there's a wall that leads to the exterior. If that wasn't enough, the entirety of the floor is soft, including Meeting — where defenders could stay to hold the attackers' push for as long as possible.

With so many angles, soft, hard destruction, and windows, this doesn't look playable at all. But hey, someone could prove us wrong.

DEF - The possible ideal lineup for CEO Office / Administration: Castle, Kaid, Wamai, Jäger, Smoke.

ATK - The possible ideal lineup for CEO Office / Administration: Hibana, Maverick, Buck, Iana, Nomad.

Painting / Gallery

This looks like a bombsite that can actually be defended. There are some formulas to defend it, but Smoke seems like the strongest pick for defenders, who will also need a Kaid, a Mute, or a Bandit for reinforced walls.

As we just mentioned, Smoke could be a game-changer on this site. He can throw Smoke canisters from Meeting to the construction wall, which could be a nightmare for attackers.

Defenders will probably try to hold nearby rooms and stairs for as long as possible, as attackers can push from many rooms. Droning will be pivotal, just as a good utility usage.

DEF - The possible ideal lineup for Painting / Gallery: Smoke, Warden, Kaid, Wamai, Jäger.

ATK - The possible ideal lineup for Painting / Gallery: Thermite, Nomad, Iana, Buck, Finka.

Bar / Lounge

This definitely looks like Theme Park's Throne, and it's going to be a tough one for defenders too.

There's huge potential for strats here. Green stairs might be a really important part of the map for defenders, as well as Bar. Defenders can create some cheeky angles and sights using the map's destruction power in their favor.

However, attackers have multiple doors and walls to come from. For attackers, it will all come down to adaptation and roam cleaning.

DEF - The possible ideal lineup for Bar / Lounge: Smoke, Jäger, Wamai, Valkyrie, Echo.

ATK - The possible ideal lineup for Bar / Lounge: Thermite, Nomad, Iana, Buck, Maverick.

How to play Emerald Plains in Rainbow 6 Siege

Emerald Plains is a map notable for its destruction potential. The map has many soft walls, and a big part of the floors and ceilings can be opened. This will give defenders a very bad time on some occasions. The utility will be key in winning rounds.

The map is also full of windows, offering attackers some really good angles to cut rotations. We think that, given the time, this map could be quite attack-sided. However, defenders will probably succeed during the map's first weeks in the game. Here are some more strategies for attackers and defenders.

Just remember: give the map a try! Don't permaban Emerald Plain. Really, give it a shot.