Weibo Gaming qualify for BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City

Weibo Gaming have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City after their 2-0 victory against Team Orchid. Before today's win, Weibo Gaming had also beaten FURY and Soul's Heart Esport. On April 25, they will play against the winner of the Lower Bracket Final for seeding; whilst the first seed will directly qualify for Salt Lake City's Swiss Stage, the loser will have to take part in the play ins.

Since Weibo Gaming joined the Rainbow Six Siege esports ecosystem, the team have yet to miss out on a single international event. The team qualified for the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 and the BLAST R6 Major Munich before reaching the Six Invitational 2026. Without a doubt, the team's best result so far was a Top 8 finish in Paris, France. It's also worth mentioning that Weibo Gaming are the current APAC League champions.

The BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City will be played between May 8 and May 17. So far, G2 Esports, Virtus.pro, Twisted Minds, Team Falcons, and Weibo Gaming are the only sides to qualify for the event.