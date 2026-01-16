Virtus.pro announce departures of JoyStiCK, ShepparD, and karzheka

Virtus.pro have announced the departures of Danil "JoyStiCK" Gabov, Artur "ShepparD" Ipatov, and Eugene "karzheka" Petrishin. Virtus.pro's next steps will be announced following the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2026.

Both JoyStiCK and ShepparD had been teammates since November 2017 when the Russian cyborg joined ROOM FACTORY three months before their international debut at the Six Invitational 2018. Since then, the Russian duo competed together in multiple international stages for Team Empire and Virtus.pro.

The players' best result came at the Six Invitational 2019 and the Six Raleigh Major. Under Team Empire, the Russians finished in second place at the Six Invitational 2019. Half a year later, they became Six Major champions after redeeming themselves with a 3-1 victory against G2 Esports in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Since the team's championship in August 2019, the Russians reached two international grand finals, including the Six Mexico Major and the Six Invitational 2022. Their best result in recent times was a third-place finish at the Six Invitational 2024.

Meanwhile, although karzheka had joined the team one year ago as the Bears' head coach, the Estonian player had also been part of Team Empire's golden era.

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