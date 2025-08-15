Ubisoft will reward all players with a charm drop for following the Operation High Stakes reveal on Twitch

Rainbow Six Siege X is revealing Operation High Stakes this Sunday, August 17, at 1 PM EDT and 7 PM CEST. Including a first complete look at the new Swiss defender, the modernized versions of Lair, Nighthaven Labs, and Consulate, the game's new weapon, and many more exciting operator balancing features, Siege X players shouldn't miss out on this one.

However, if those reasons weren't enough to follow the reveal, Ubisoft has now announced that all players who watch Operation High Stakes' reveal on Twitch will be able to claim a drop.

The Twitch Drop for Operation High Stakes' reveal is simple: it's an origami bird. While it's not as exciting as a Nomad Elite Bundle, which was given to players in limited quantities during the Esports World Cup 2025, it's an exclusive free item that only players who watch the live stream on Twitch will be able to claim. So, only a few thousands of people will own it!

Follow the next steps to be able to claim the Operation High Stakes reveal Twitch Drop:

Set up and verify your Twitch account.

Go to Ubisoft's official drops website.

Select Get Started.

Select Login with Twitch.

In the pop-up, log into your Twitch account.

Then, log into the Ubisoft account you want to receive Twitch Drops on.

For more information about Ubisoft, Year 10 Season 3, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.