Ubisoft unveils Challenger Series 2025 qualifiers

Earlier today, Ubisoft revealed information about the Challenger Series 2025 qualifiers. These competitions will offer Tier 2 rosters a chance to qualify for their respective regional top-flights.

As revealed in the Six Invitational 2025, Rainbow Six Siege's competitive ecosystem is changing as various regions have merged to create four top-flight regional competitions, including:

Europe and MENA League

North America League

South America League

APAC League

While the first three will include ten teams each, divided into five Partnered Teams, three Affiliated Teams, and Two Challenger Series Teams, the APAC League is the only region divided into sub-divisions, including APAC North, Asia, and Oceania. As the initial three work completely different, we will focus on them first.

All Europe and MENA, North America, and South America will have four Challenger Series open qualifiers each. Players who want to try out their luck in the qualifiers can follow the links included on the post above this paragraph.

While each open qualifier works slightly different depending on the region, the best teams will qualify for the the regional closed qualifiers, also known as Challenger Series. The Challenger Series will be the door for Tier 2 rosters to qualify for their respective top-flight regional leagues.

As all the details and information has been revealed by Ubisoft on February 27, our team is working on deeper articles and guides for you to understand everything regarding the Challenger Series. Keep in mind that these competitions will be extremely important as they will end up shaping each top-flight regional league.

