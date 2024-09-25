Ubisoft unveil new R6 Share cosmetics for w7m esports, FURIA, M80, Team Falcons, and more!

On September 25, Ubisoft added to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege in-game store ten more R6 Share bundles.

For the first time, fans will have the chance to support M80, Fluxo, Keyd Stars, WYLDE, and Team Falcons. Meanwhile, w7m esports, FURIA Esports, Soniqs, and Dplus

w7m esports

After a Year 8 full of success that saw w7m esports winning back-to-back BLAST R6 Major editions and the Six Invitational 2024, the Bulls have released their new R6 Share bundle for Kapkan, Tachanka, and Azami’s 9x19VSN. Alongside the skin, the bundle also includes a universal operator card background.

We praise w7m esports' decision to stick to the organization's identity as, instead of leaning toward a hypebeast or anime style, the brand combined reddish colors with the design of the team's animal: the Bull.

FURIA Esports

FURIA Esports' first R6 Share bundle since the team's return to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene is here. The gun skin included in the bundle is for Smoke, Mute, Thatcher, and Sledge's iconic M590A1.

Additionally, FURIA Esports' R6 Share bundle also includes a universal operator card background. If you want to represent the current world champions while playing Siege, this is your best chance!

Fluxo

Fluxo is one of the four Brazilian organizations that have been included in R6 Share's drop for Operation Twin Shells. Last weekend, Fluxo obtained the team's first Brazil League win after a run of fourteen consecutive matches lost.

Fluxo's weapon skin is Sledge's L85A2, one of the best-attacking weapons in the game. As the other bundles, Fluxo's also includes a universal operator card background.

Keyd Stars

The Brazilian organization Keyd Stars have chosen to be represented in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege in Mozzie and Aruni's P10 Roni. This is arguably one of the most popular weapons for R6 Share skins, as the gun also can be equipped with CAG Osaka, Black Dragons, and G2 Esports' cosmetics.

M80

After joining Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene in December 2022, M80 have finally joined the R6 Share program.

The team's bundle includes a weapon skin for Doc, Rook, and Solis' P90. Additionally, the bundle also includes a universal operator card background with a personalized design which includes M80's logo.

Soniqs

Soniqs' R6 Share bundle for the 2024 season includes a weapon skin for Fuze and Ace's AK-12 and a operator card background.

The design is far from being traditional and, despite the weapon's main color being blue, which is Soniqs' main color, this is another skin that follows the highly-popular anime concept seen in other R6 Share cosmetics.

WYLDE

WYLDE’s first R6 Share bundle includes a weapon skin for Valkyrie and Blackbeard’s D-50 and a universal operator card background. This is the first time an organization has chosen a handgun (excluding secondary SMGs) as their bundle weapon.

The gun skin mixes black, red, and yellow as the design on the Deagle includes an eagle on flames. Meanwhile, the operator card background displays the animal and the team’s badge. Although it’s not the most impressive R6 Share bundle, the organization seems to have leaned towards a more classic design, where the details revolve around the team’s identity.

SCARZ

The Japanese organization has been included in the R6 Share program after having qualified for three BLAST R6 Majors, the Six Invitational 2024, and the Esports World Cup. Additionally, the team has been leading the Japan League standings since before the roster was included in the region's top flight, as they won the Japan League 2022.

SCARZ's weapon skin included in the team's R6 Share bundle is for Mira and Goyo's Vector, one of the best weapons on defense. The skin mixes purple and red with other bright colors and an anime character.

Dplus

Like FURIA Esports, Dplus has chosen Smoke and Mute's M590A1 to represent the South Korean organization in their bundle for the 2024 season.

The weapon and the universal operator card background include the colors of the team, which are black and mint green. The design also includes an anime character.

Team Falcons

Team Falcons has become the first team from the MENA League to be included in the R6 Share program. The organization’s bundle includes a skin for Bandit and Zero’s MP7 and a universal operator card background.

Like the w7m esports’ bundle, Team Falcons’ cosmetics don’t include bright colors or anime characters. Instead, Team Falcons stick with the colors of the team, melting them in the gun chosen. To top it off, the team’s operator card background includes a brilliant mix of green, white, and gold colors that represent the organization and Saudi Arabia.