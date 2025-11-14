Ubisoft unveil first official Rainbow Six Siege X 1v1 competition called 1V1 NOW

Today during the BLAST R6 Major Munich, Ubisoft unveiled the first-ever Rainbow Six Siege X 1v1 exclusive esports competition: 1v1 NOW.

Rainbow Six Siege X's 1v1 NOW will include a prize pool of 5,000€. While the first two stages will be played online, the final stage will be played during the Six Invitational 2026 weekend as Ubisoft will fly the best player from each region, including North America, South America, Europe and MENA, and APAC. All of the matches played in Paris will be livestreamed in Rainbow Six Siege X's esports main channels.

In the first phase, all players regardless their skill can enter and play 1V1 NOW matches. This stage is played during December and it won't coincide with the Six Invitational 2026 Open Qualifiers. The four best players of each region move to the next phase.

In Phase 2, players face off in BO3 matches. By the end of the weekend, the best player of each region will be chosen to represent it at the Six Invitational 2026 during the 1V1 NOW Finals, also known as Phase 3. There, all teams take at least 1,000€ back home. The winner, however, will get double.

It feels like 1V1 NOW has been heavily inspired by RE:L0:AD's 1v1 duels as all of the matches in 1V1 NOW will be played on Chalet. Additionally, players won't be able to play shield operators or reinforce.

With the arrival of 1V1 NOW it feels like 1v1 games are here to stay. This is only the first step towards a proper, well-cemented 1v1 scene. Who knows if that's the future of the game?

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the BLAST R6 Major Munich