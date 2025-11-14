Rainbow Six Siege X 1V1 NOW: Everything you need to know

Although Rainbow Six Siege X is a game where coordination, strategy, and team work prevail above individual skill, the community (especially the youngest generation) have shown an increased interest on 1v1 tournaments. In fact, one of William "Spoit" Löfstedt's ideas included in the Save Siege movement is the addition of a 1v1 Ranked playlist.

While everyone thought Rainbow Six Siege X was pretty far from this possibility, Ubisoft have surprisingly announced an official 1v1 competition with a prize pool of 5,000€. Welcome to Rainbow Six Siege X 1V1 NOW:

What is Siege's 1V1 NOW?

Rainbow Six Siege X's 1V1 NOW is an official Rainbow Six Siege X competition organized by Ubisoft that will consist of 1v1 matches.

Officially, the closest thing to 1V1 NOW are the 1v1 duels seen during RE:L0:AD in May 2025. In fact, these have clearly been an inspiration for the creation of this tournament, as the rules used are literally the same ones.

Match rules in 1V1 NOW?

Rainbow Six Siege x 1v1 NOW has only three rules: matches must take place on Chalet, players must not use shield operators, and players must not reinforce.

Matches in Rainbow Six Siege X 1V1 NOW will last six rounds. Therefore, the first player to win four rounds takes the win.

Who can play 1V1 NOW?

Rainbow Six Siege X 1v1 NOW will only be open to +18-year-olds who play on PC. Unfortunately, console players won't be able to compete in this year's edition.

What's at stake in 1V1 NOW?

As in any other Ubisoft official competition, players compete for honour and rewards. The previously mentioned prize pool of 5,000€ are just the tip of the iceberg.

Rainbow Six Siege X's 1V1 NOW won't be a completely offline competition. The best player from each region (North America, Europe and MENA, South America, and APAC) will be invited by Ubisoft to Paris, France, in an all-expenses-paid trip as the final four of Rainbow Six Siege X 1V1 NOW will take place in the same weekend of the Six Invitational 2026. The semifinals will take place on February 14 while the grand final will happen on February 15. All of the matches will be streamed in Siege X's esports official channel.

What's the format used in 1V1 NOW?

Rainbow Six Siege X 1V1 NOW will be divided into three phases: Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3.

In Phase 1, players have the chance to register themselves for the tournament regardless of their skill level. A leaderboard will be displayed showing the results. By the end of the phase, the four best players from each region will move to the Closed Qualifier. This part of the competition will be held in December and it won't clash during the Six Invitational 2026 Qualifiers.

In Phase 2, players from each region will face off in BO3 matches. This stage of the competition will be played in a weekend of January. The best player from each region will qualify for Phase 3. It's important to mention that, in APAC's case, two players from APAC North, one from SEA, and one from OCE will travel to Japan to fight for their region's spot during the APAC Cup.

Finally, Phase 3 will include the best player from each region and it will be played during the Six Invitational 2026 as described above.

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.