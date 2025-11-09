Save Siege reaches the BLAST R6 Major Munich: Pros speak up in first day of Munich Major

Save Siege has reached the competitive scene after some of the most important players in the game brought up the concept at the BLAST R6 Major Munich.

You may have heard about Save Siege recently. Here’s a bit about it and what the players have said so far about the move at the Munich stage.

What is Save Siege?

Save Siege is a call of attention to Rainbow Six Siege X’s developers initiated by Shopify Rebellion’s player William “Spoit” Löfstedt.

The idea behind this move is to improve the state of the game by adding new content, balancing updates, and a more robust anti-cheating system to make Rainbow Six Siege X a better experience for everyone – both casual and competitive players.

Long story short, Save Siege is a last wake up call to get Rainbow Six Siege X back on track.

Since Spoit’s post on September 15, many content creators and players have spoken up about the matter. The community has been extremely talkative, providing feedback and ideas to improve the overall state of the game. While some are better than others, they all share a feeling: Rainbow Six Siege X must be improved.

The current situation of Ubisoft’s FPS is far from being ideal. In the last few weeks, massive content creators like Jynxzi or MacieJay have left the game to focus on other titles, such as Clash Royale or Battlefield 6. These content creators are known for having supported the game for years; still, as the number of eyes quickly falls, decisions must be made.

Despite how complicated the situation may sound, Rainbow Six Siege X is far from being dead. With a big community on PC and even bigger on console, we’re talking of one – if not the strongest – Ubisoft IP. The game can be saved, but it’s all about taking the right decisions.

Save Siege reaches the professional scene

Team Falcons’ Fatih “Solotov” Türker was the MVP of the BLAST R6 Major Munich Day 1 for what he did on the server. However, the majority of viewers will remember him as the guy who finally brought the Save Siege discussion on the stage.

Following their 8-6 win against Spoit’s side Shopify Rebellion, the Turkish player sent a message to Rainbow Six Siege X’s developers.

“We just want them to save Siege, because the current state of the game is completely unplayable. We just want them to do something about it, the game is completely unplayable right now.”

This message to thousands of viewers has been the final straw. Some hours later, Spoit released a joint creator statement on his X personal account, signed by some of the biggest creators in the community. At the time of writing, the post has already gathered 654K views, over 1,8K reposts, and almost 10K likes.

Save Siege feels like a taboo topic. Players as well as big and small content creators don’t know if talking about it is the right move; after all, bringing up so much negative energy to the community by complaining almost every day isn’t the move either, especially now that the average player numbers are rapidly falling.

However, it’s important to clarify that Save Siege isn’t an attack on Ubisoft. Save Siege simply is a community-driven move that wants the best for Rainbow Six Siege X. Fans are sad, frustrated, and even infuriated to see where the game seems to be going; but, as said above, it’s not too late. Save Siege can happen.

