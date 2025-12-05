Ubisoft to revert limb damage change introduced with Rainbow Six Siege X release

Ubisoft have announced their decision to revert the latest limb damage change introduced in Rainbow Six Siege X. This tweak will happen in the upcoming Y10S4.1 patch, which will be launched on December 11.

With the release of Rainbow Six Siege X, Ubisoft made a significant change to how damage worked when taking limb damage. Before the launch of Rainbow Six Siege X, limb damage was slightly lower than torso damage. However, with the launch of Rainbow Six Siege X, limb damage was significantly reduced to almost half.

For instance, before the limb damage update introduced to Rainbow Six Siege X, Valkyrie's MPX would deal around 26 damage when firing the weapon from a 10-meter distance and hitting an attacker on the torso, while dealing around 20 damage when doing the same but at the attacker's limbs. However, following the launch of Rainbow Six Siege X, that difference went from 20, which is around 75% of the initial damage, to 13, which is 50% of the initial damage.

This change was heavily criticized when it was first released for multiple reasons, the most prominent one being the state of shields in Rainbow Six Siege X. For instance, if Blitz, Montagne, Blackbeard, or Fuze push you with their shield, you have no other choice but shooting their limbs. If the limb damage is drastically reduced, shield operators get buffed as a consequence.

The post made on Rainbow Six Siege X's official X account has already reached almost 70,000 views and 730 likes at the time of writing. Additionally, most of the players' post and community's feedback has been extremely positive. It's another indicator of Ubisoft's willingness to correct Rainbow Six Siege's current shape. However, it will likely take time and effort to get back to the game's prime.

Since the BLAST R6 Major Munich, Rainbow Six Siege X's developers have been extremely transparent about the game's future steps. Unfortunately, Operation Tenfold Pursuit hasn't had the brightest start due to an increase in the number of cheaters, which has already forced Ubisoft to release a statement about the situation.

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the Regional Finals, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege X coverage.